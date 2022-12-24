Sex offender’s register for man who begged visitor for ‘just one’ kiss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who tried to kiss a visitor to his Highland home and then refused to take no for an answer when his advances were rejected has been placed on the sex offender’s register for five years.

Stuart Bissett, 57, begged the victim for “just one” kiss as she turned down his advances, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

But he then touched her inappropriately, before later apologising to her in a text message, saying: “I’m sorry, it won’t happen again.”

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said the woman had turned up at her attacker’s home in Moss-Side Brae, Nairn, on May 2 this year.

During the incident, Bissett put his hands on the woman’s hips, tried to kiss her on the mouth, touched her groin and grabbed her buttock.

Ms MacEwan said that, on the day of the crime, the woman was visiting Bissett’s home for work purposes.

Bissett encroached on her personal space

The pair chatted and went outside for a cigarette together.

When they returned inside, Bissett opened a cupboard door to show the woman something.

As she went to look in the cupboard, Bissett touched her hips. After that, the pair moved to the kitchen.

“As Bissett went past, he made a comment about getting a kiss from her,” Ms MacEwan said, adding that the woman felt Bissett had “encroached on her personal space”.

The court heard she put both hands up and said, “No”, but Bissett responded by saying: “Just one.”

The woman tried to move away from him but Bissett “put his hand on her groin, touching her over her clothing”.

She tried to move away quickly but Bissett managed to grab her buttock over her clothing.

The woman left for her sister’s house and later contacted Bissett by sending him a text message.

Ms MacEwan told the court: “Bissett replied, stating he was very sorry for his actions and it would not happen again.”

When Bissett was later arrested, he told the police: “I know it was inappropriate. I am sorry for what I have done.”

Bissett previously admitted sexual assault and has now been fined £300.