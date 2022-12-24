Sex offender’s register for man who begged visitor for ‘just one’ kiss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Sex offender’s register for man who begged visitor for ‘just one’ kiss

By David Love
December 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 24, 2022, 2:15 pm
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man who tried to kiss a visitor to his Highland home and then refused to take no for an answer when his advances were rejected has been placed on the sex offender’s register for five years.

Stuart Bissett, 57, begged the victim for “just one” kiss as she turned down his advances, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

But he then touched her inappropriately, before later apologising to her in a text message, saying: “I’m sorry, it won’t happen again.”

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said the woman had turned up at her attacker’s home in Moss-Side Brae, Nairn, on May 2 this year.

During the incident, Bissett put his hands on the woman’s hips, tried to kiss her on the mouth, touched her groin and grabbed her buttock.

Ms MacEwan said that, on the day of the crime, the woman was visiting Bissett’s home for work purposes.

Bissett encroached on her personal space

The pair chatted and went outside for a cigarette together.

When they returned inside, Bissett opened a cupboard door to show the woman something.

As she went to look in the cupboard, Bissett touched her hips. After that, the pair moved to the kitchen.

“As Bissett went past, he made a comment about getting a kiss from her,” Ms MacEwan said, adding that the woman felt Bissett had “encroached on her personal space”.

The court heard she put both hands up and said, “No”, but Bissett responded by saying: “Just one.”

The woman tried to move away from him but Bissett “put his hand on her groin, touching her over her clothing”.

She tried to move away quickly but Bissett managed to grab her buttock over her clothing.

The woman left for her sister’s house and later contacted Bissett by sending him a text message.

Ms MacEwan told the court: “Bissett replied, stating he was very sorry for his actions and it would not happen again.”

When Bissett was later arrested, he told the police: “I know it was inappropriate. I am sorry for what I have done.”

Bissett previously admitted sexual assault and has now been fined £300.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…

Most Read

1
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Stuart Bissett, 57, at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented