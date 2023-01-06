Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job

By Kathryn Wylie
January 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Mark Jordan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mark Jordan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A young motorist is facing losing his job at a car dealership after he was caught drink-driving.

Mark Jordan was more than three times the legal limit when he was pulled over by police in his grey Vauxhall at 1.50am on December 10 last year.

The 19-year-old, who only got his licence 18 months before, was found by officers to have bloodshot eyes and smelling of alcohol.

He’s now facing uncertainty over his job at a car dealership in Inverness.

‘His eyes were bloodshot’

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told Elgin Sheriff Court: “Officers were on mobile patrol on Grantown Road when they noted the vehicle being driven in front of them. They decided to carry out a routine check.

“On speaking with the driver they noted that his eyes were bloodshot and he was smelling of alcohol.”

Jordan was taken to Elgin Police Station where he gave a reading of 78 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 litres of blood, the legal limit being 22mcg.

He admitted drink-driving.

Defence agent Graham Mann said there was “nothing extraordinary” about his driving but that the breath test reading was three-and-a-half times the legal limit and “not insignificant”.

Job now in jeopardy

“He accepts entirely that this was a terrible error of judgement,” the solicitor said. “He had been drinking earlier. He had had a sleep and was under the wrongful impression that he had slept it off.”

Mr Mann added that Jordan’s job involved him moving vehicles around so with the inevitable loss of his licence that employment was in now jeopardy.

“It is unclear whether he will lose his job as a result of this,” he added.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed Jordan, of Batchen Street, Forres, a 15-month roads ban and a £640 fine.

She deemed him suitable for the drink-driver rehabilitation scheme meaning he can reduce that road ban by 25% if completed.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

