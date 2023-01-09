Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday

By Jenni Gee
January 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 5:56 pm
Monica Hunolt was stopped at Eastfield Retail Park in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
An American holidaymaker whose driving drew police attention on the A96 was more than four times the drink-drive limit.

Monica Hunolt, 40, had been partying in Nairn when her lift home fell through and she decided to drive back to Inverness.

The tourist, from North Carolina, felt she had “no alternative” but to drive, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said a police officer’s attention had been drawn to Hunolt’s grey Vauxhall on the A96 at Nairn because of its “poor lane discipline”.

Visiting Scotland on ‘extended holiday’

She added that it was “speeding up and slowing down without any apparent reason”.

The car was traced to the Eastfield Retail Park in Inverness and Hunolt was breathalysed.

When the roadside test proved positive she was taken to Burnett Road Police Station where subsequent testing revealed the level of alcohol in her breath to be 93 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Hunolt admitted a single charge of drink-driving on December 4 last year.

Solicitor Mike Chapman told the court his client is a US citizen visiting Scotland on an “extended holiday.”

He said: “She had been invited by a friend that she made in Inverness to travel to Nairn to party, or at least have drinks with, the friend of the other person.

Drink-driver’s lift fell through

“Her understanding was that, while she drove through, the other person would drive back. That arrangement fell through.

“She felt she had no alternative but to drive back to her accommodation.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer handed down a fine of £840 and banned Hunolt, of Salem Springs, Winston-Salem, from the roads for two years.

He said: “You will know as well as anyone that your reading is exceptionally high. You are more than four times the legal limit in this country.

“You are exceptionally fortunate that your driving didn’t lead to any incident.”

