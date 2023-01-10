‘Fortunate this is not a charge of murder’: Man jailed for breaking partner’s skull with bottle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Fortunate this is not a charge of murder’: Man jailed for breaking partner’s skull with bottle

By David Love
January 10, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 12:24 pm
Connor Scobbie flung the bottle at the woman during an argument. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Connor Scobbie flung the bottle at the woman during an argument. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson

A man has been told he was lucky not to be on a murder charge after throwing a bottle at his partner causing a skull fracture and blood clot on her brain.

Connor Scobbie flung the bottle at the woman during an argument, causing her to fall over and strike her head on the stairs.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that a specialist who treated Scobbie’s victim said she was “fortunate to be still alive”.

Sheriff Sara Matheson jailed Scobbie for 22 months, telling the 25-year-old from Easter Ross: “This is a most serious matter. You are fortunate this is not a charge of murder you are facing.”

Scobbie admitted culpably and recklessly throwing the bottle, which caused the woman to fall and strike her head to severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of life.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that the incident happened on December 7 2021 after the pair returned to his home in Clyde Street, Invergordon, following a night out with friends.

‘You don’t know how bad I feel’

“She was going to stay at a friend’s house and they argued in the bedroom as she collected some of her belongings,” said Ms Eastwood.

“He threw a bottle at her which struck her, causing her to fall and hit her head on the stairs.

“A neighbour came to help. She was unresponsive and bleeding from a head wound.”

Ms Eastwood said as the woman was being treated in the hospital, Scobbie repeatedly apologised, saying he was sorry and he should not have done it.

“You don’t know how bad I feel,” Scobbie told the woman.

The young woman suffered vision problems as a result of the clot causing pressure on her brain, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Graham Mann conceded the outcome of the bottle throwing was “a very serious one and little can be said in mitigation”.

But he told the sheriff that the woman had first thrown the bottle along the corridor as she was going out the door.

“He threw it back out towards her but it struck her on the head. She must have tripped and spun as she fell, explaining why her legs were still in the house.

“He apologised to her, was frantic and clearly distressed on the 999 call.”

