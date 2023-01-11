Couple attacked Wetherspoon’s manager and police officers after drinking session turns violent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Couple attacked Wetherspoon’s manager and police officers after drinking session turns violent

By Jenni Gee
January 11, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 11, 2023, 8:01 am
Melissa Stewart and Robert Maclean leave Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Melissa Stewart and Robert Maclean leave Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A couple who kicked off with police after being refused service in a Fort William pub have been ordered to complete unpaid work in the community.

Robert Maclean had already assaulted the bar manager at The Great Glen pub and been placed in a police car when his girlfriend, Melissa Stewart, began struggling with officers, punching one in the face.

He then smashed his way out of the vehicle shouting “I’m going to f***ing kill yous!” before headbutting and biting a female officer.

The pair appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Stewart previously admitted two counts of assault and one of assault to injury, while Maclean pled guilty to two counts of assault to injury and a vandalism charge.

At a previous hearing fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that the couple had entered Wetherspoon’s pub at around 1pm on December 23 2021 and spent the day drinking heavily before the first incident.

“During this time, they became increasingly intoxicated and were being loud, dropping glasses on the floor,” she said.

Bar manger refused to serve drunk couple

At around 5pm, the manager of the bar told Maclean that they “had had enough”.

He said he would not serve him more alcohol and relayed this message to staff.

Maclean initially accepted this and left the pub, while Stewart remained sitting at another table.

But half an hour later he returned and sat back down with his partner.

She then went to the bar in search of more drinks. When she was denied them she became “irate and confrontational” and demanded to speak to the manager.

When he wouldn’t change his mind Stewart became “very irate” and called him a “ginger p****”.

After being asked to leave Stewart pushed the manager and kicked him in the shins, before Maclean headbutted his face.

‘I’m going to kill yous’

A witness flagged down passing police officers and pointed out Maclean, who was handcuffed and put into a police vehicle.

At this point Stewart approached officers, shouting, swearing and demanding to know why Maclean had been detained before becoming  “verbally aggressive” and punching a male officer in the face. A female officer who tried to intervene was also struck in the face.

The fiscal depute said: “Maclean, who was still within the rear of the police vehicle, smashed the rear near side passenger window of the police vehicle and began to climb out of the window whilst shouting, ‘I’m going to f***ing kill yous’.”

An officer tried to push him back into the vehicle, Stewart grabbed her hair and Maclean headbutted her face.

Stewart then struck a male officer and spat at him, as the policewoman tried to push Maclean back into the police vehicle, after which he headbutted her face again before biting her on the thigh.

Police sprayed woman to end fracas

The incident came to an end when an officer deployed a pepper-type spray to bring Stewart under control and Maclean, who had by this point freed himself from the vehicle, was restrained to the ground.

The female police officer suffered bruising and swelling to both eyes, a cut and bite mark on her thigh and a scratch to her neck.

Her male colleague had bruising and swelling to his nose. Both were treated in hospital.

Defence solicitors Neil Wilson and Graham Mann represented Stewart and Maclean respectively.

Mr Wilson said his client had “made some very poor choices”, adding: “Whilst she may have been very drunk this was no excuse for how she acted.”

‘They had had far more to drink than anticipated’

He added that Stewart was “thoroughly ashamed and very sorry”.

Mr Mann said his client was a man with a good work ethic who had also been under the influence at the time of the offences.

He said: “He hadn’t been out with his partner for a long time. They had had far more to drink than anticipated.

“He describes looking out of the police vehicle and seeing a number of police around his partner and she was screaming.

“He makes no excuse but that is his explanation for it.”

Sheriff Matheson placed both on community payback orders, requiring Stewart to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and Maclean 210.

