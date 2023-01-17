Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000 operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000 operation

By Conner Gordon
January 17, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 9:13 am
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift

A trio of Easter-Ross men were involved in a £650,000 drugs enterprise operating from secluded Highland “stash sites”.

Alasdair Finlayson, 26, Daniel Degan 32, and Cameron Ross, 22, were snared following a police operation on August 6 2020.

The gang stored drugs, equipment and cash at Fyrish, Munlochy and Glenglass, hidden under moss and vegetation.

Police kept tabs on leader Finlayson as well as Cameron Ross as they accessed the hidden hauls which were later seized.

Finlayson was also seen at one of the stash sites with a man of interest to English authorities handing over a weighted bag.

Finlayson, Degan and Cameron Ross pled guilty to charges of being in the supply of controlled drugs at the High Court in Glasgow.

A fourth Easter Ross man, Ryan Ross, 28, meantime, admitted acquiring and possessing criminal property in the form of cash.

The court heard the operation was uncovered after Scottish police worked with English counterparts to target dealers who travelled north of the border.

Officers honed in on those involved in the circulation of drugs in the Highlands.

Prosecutor Michael MacIntosh said: “The operation that was ultimately detected involved the use of rural wooded areas as ‘stash sites’ to conceal and store controlled drugs, cash and associated equipment such as bags, gloves and bulking agents.

“Finlayson is assessed to be the individual in charge of the operation, travelling to, from and between the various stash sites, intromitting directly with both cash and controlled drugs at the stash sites, and selling controlled drugs directly to customers.”

Man ‘in charge’ had drugs debts

The hearing was told Finlayson was a drugs user who had built up a debt with those higher up the food chain.

A man of interest to English authorities was tailed by police to a forest track in Fyrish, near Alness, on January 4 2020.

He was seen to receive a weighted bag by Finlayson and heard discussing “£67,950” with him.

The man checked into a hotel room in Inverness which was searched after he left and found to contain plastic as well as sandwich bags.

He was followed to a car park near Newcastle five days later and found with a bag containing £64,910 in cash – some of which had Scottish banknotes.

The following month, one of the man’s associates met Finlayson in a car and travelled to the Fyrish site.

Finlayson was spotted going into the woods before being collected while wearing a pair of latex gloves.

The second man was later stopped in Stockton on Tees with £66,960 in cash – which also included Scottish banknotes.

Cannabis and cocaine stashed at Fyrish

Police searched the area of the Fyrish site meantime.

Mr MacIntosh: “Officers found a series of areas where clumps of moss had been moved in order to create hides in which was found controlled drugs, cash, bags, gloves, scales and bulking agents.”

They recovered cannabis and cocaine which had the potential to realise £204,900.

The cash found amounted to a total of £15,000.

Finlayson’s DNA was found on latex gloves as well as the money.

One of the stash spots was near Fyrish, by Alness. Image: Shutterstock

Surveillance continued into the next month and Finlayson was tracked to a lay-by beyond an outdoor centre in Munlochy.

Mr MacIntosh: “Officers searched a wooded area near to that lay-by and detected a further stash site where drugs and other paraphernalia were concealed under moss and vegetation.”

The cannabis and cocaine recovered if subdivided had the potential to realise £31,440.

Cameron Ross was tracked to a forest track in Glenglass which contained drugs and paraphernalia under moss and vegetation on June 10 2020.

Some of the cocaine recovered at the stash site had 76% purity.

The potential realisation for the total cocaine recovered and seized was £284,300.

Dealer’s panic when he couldn’t find drugs

Cameron Ross returned to the stash site two days later and was seen to search for the seized drugs while “panicked.”

He was spotted on a phone stating “f***” and “I can’t find it.”

Officers raided the homes of all involved on August 6 2020.

Finlayson’s property contained mobile phones, SIM cards and a resealable bag with traces of cocaine inside.

Technology seized had evidence of the operation taking place with Finlayson showing concern that he was being followed by the authorities.

Finlayson was also noted to be giving instructions about the movement of money and debts.

Finlayson was seen talking to Degan about a “new batch” he was selling as well as the latter performing a “delivery service”.

Ryan Ross spoke about bank transfers and cash payments as well as a conversation with Finlayson about keeping phones “squeaky clean”.

His bank account was also investigated and found to have money transferred in and out from people involved in the sale or supply of drugs.

Mr MacIntosh said: “At it’s highest therefore, the maximum realisable value in respect of controlled drugs seized from the three stash sites would be £652,890.”

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month by Judge Simon Collins KC.

Finlayson, of Alness, and Cameron Ross, of Invergordon, were remanded in custody and told “a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Degan, of Alness, and Ryan Ross, of Balintore, had their bail continued meantime.

