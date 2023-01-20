Pensioner, 85, sexually assaulted hairdresser after presenting her with bag of tomatoes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pensioner, 85, sexually assaulted hairdresser after presenting her with bag of tomatoes

By Kathryn Wylie
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am
James MacDonald appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A pensioner has been placed on the sex offender’s register after a bizarre incident where he presented a hairdresser with a bag of tomatoes before groping her breasts.

James MacDonald, 85, grabbed the woman in the middle of the salon in an assault which left her feeling “violated and physically sick”, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said the incident occurred on either August 4 or 5 last year when MacDonald walked into the business and was told he didn’t have an appointment there until the following week.

‘I would like to do more than that’

“The accused replied that he had come to see her,” Miss Ghafar said. “The complainer said he was very focused on only her.

“He then leaned in and pulled free a strand of hair that was stuck on her lipgloss.

“The complainer told him ‘Look at you, trying to look after me’ to which the accused replied ‘I would like to do more than that’.

“The complainer perceived this comment to be of a sexual nature.

“The accused told her he had a gift for her and handed her a white bag containing tomatoes.”

Grabbed her breasts after presenting tomatoes

Other staff members at the hairdressers watched on but couldn’t at that time hear what was being said.

Miss Ghafar continued: “The accused then went in for a hug and when releasing his hands from her back slipped his hands to her front and cupped both of her breasts.

“He shook his hands causing her pain.

“The complainer didn’t know what to do. She felt violated and physically sick afterwards.”

MacDonald’s victim spoke to her colleague afterwards and she said she didn’t wish to cut his hair anymore.

‘It was just a bad mistake’

Police were then informed of the assault and MacDonald was originally charged on indictment.

That charge was reduced to a summary court level and the pensioner offered a guilty plea at the first opportunity.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said it was a “truly unfortunate set of circumstances” that led to his client being in court at the age of 85.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov asked if there were any cognitive issues to consider ahead of sentencing, to which the solicitor replied: “No, it was just a bad mistake”.

She called for background reports to be prepared.

MacDonald, of St Catherine’s Place, Elgin, will be sentenced next month and was made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offender’s register meantime.

