Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door

By Kathryn Wylie
January 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 8:16 am
Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

An Elgin man’s stash of Class A drugs was discovered after his own girlfriend gave police permission to break down the door of her home.

Scott Adams was inside his partner’s house in Rothes when she arrived home to find the doors locked and police outside on an unrelated matter.

When they forced entry at 9.30am on December 1 2021 Adams was found with two bags of heroin, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Shamiela Ghafar said Adams had been staying with his partner at the time.

‘She gave permission for entry to be forced’

“The woman attended at her home and she was unable to get inside,” she said. “At this time police were there for another matter.

“She told police she couldn’t get into her own house and gave officers permission for entry to be forced.”

Once inside, Adams was found lying on the sofa and officers conducted a drug search.

As officers searched the flat, Adams’s mobile phone began ringing and he flung it across the room rather than hand it over when asked to by police.

Then as they tried to handcuff him he “flailed” his arms and legs in an attempt to resist arrest.

The search uncovered two bags of brown powder containing a total of 7.9g of heroin with a street value of £260.

Now getting help for addiction

Adams appeared in the dock and admitted possession of a Class A drug and obstructing officers during a drug search.

His defence agent Stephen Carty said the raid has “served as a catalyst” for his client, who was now seeking help from Moray Drug and Alcohol services.

“He accepts that at this particular time, he had quite a significant difficulty with heroin. His conduct was very poor.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed Adams, of Muirfield Road, Elgin, a 12-month supervision order and 135 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

