Psychotic man who killed dog walker in woods received no mental health care in months before tragedy, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Psychotic man who killed dog walker in woods received no mental health care in months before tragedy, inquiry told

By Kathryn Wylie
January 23, 2023, 5:54 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 7:08 pm
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image

A psychotic man who killed a dog walker in Moray woods did not receive any mental health treatment in the months before the attacks despite concerns being raised to doctors about his behaviour, an inquiry has heard.

David Johnstone was 36 when he killed 83-year-old Frank Kinnis and attacked two other pensioners during the incident in October 2019.

Four months earlier, he’d been visited by his GP after his father raised concerns about his mental health and Mr Johnstone had agreed to engage with psychiatric services.

However once a letter inviting him to attend an appointment with a specialist went unanswered, no further care was given.

Mr Johnstone was later charged with murdering Mr Kinnis at Linkwood Farm, Barmuckity, Elgin, on October 21. He was also charged with attempting to murder Morris and Janette Smith, both 70, on the same day at Birkenhill Woods, Elgin.

Inquiry being held into his care

Mr Johnstone was acquitted of murdering the pensioner in July 2020 after pleading not guilty on the grounds of a mental disorder that meant he was unable to appreciate the nature or wrongfulness of his actions.

The Crown accepted that plea and in October a judge ruled that Mr Johnstone be detained at the State Hospital at Carstairs for an “unlimited” period of time in order to protect the public.

Now a fatal accident inquiry is investigating the mental health response to Mr Johnstone during a two-day hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court.

GP Dr Kerry Cattanach told the inquiry she visited Mr Johnstone at home after his family called her practice with concerns regarding his mental health.

After her two-hour house call, on June 25 2019, she “urgently” referred Mr Johnstone to a specialist psychiatrist.

She described his psychotic symptoms as “severe” but deemed she had no immediate concern for his safety, or that of others, so further intervention was unwarranted.

Dr Kerry Cattanach leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage

Dr Cattanach told the inquiry: “His father had been in contact the day before with concerns about his mental health in particular with having delusions around energy.”

She added: “My impression after having spoken with Mr Johnstone over a long period of time was that he was suffering from psychotic-type symptoms and had a schizophrenic-type illness. I said he needed an urgent referral.”

He was sharing concerns about “computers, electricity and sunlight”, she said, however presented as “calm and coherent” and was not reporting any hallucinations.

Mr Johnstone did not, in her opinion, meet the criteria for being detained under the Mental Health Act as he “did not pose a risk to himself or others”.

Further insight into Mr Johnstone’s illness and mental state was shared through the disclosure of his GP’s medical notes to the inquiry.

The inquiry heard how Mr Johnstone and his father were documented as saying his mental health had worsened in the three years prior to the fatal incident despite “looking up” in the weeks before the doctor’s home visit.

‘Don’t you know I am God?’

Notes also disclosed how Mr Johnstone’s brother raised concerns, telling medical professionals on one occasion how his sibling told his father: “Don’t you know I am God?”

Dr Cattanach said Mr Johnstone’s care was transferred to the secondary care team as soon as her referral was made – but she remained concerned enough to write to him when he missed his appointment with a consultant psychiatrist to remind him that her door was open, too.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Bruce Davidson, who Mr Johnstone failed to meet on July 1 2019 as planned, told the court that sometimes mental health “peaks and flows”.

Doctor’s notes – which were not provided to the Dr Gray’s Hospital consultant – made reference to Johnstone’s 20-year daily cannabis smoking habit, a regular alcohol intake and the fact he had been signed off his work as a project design engineer in May 2019.

Dr Bruce Davidson leaves court after giving evidence to the inquiry in Elgin. Image: Jasperimage

Dr Davidson said Mr Johnstone’s referral was “a relatively typical one” stating it was “not unusual” and that he was “very familiar with the reported symptoms”.

He wrote to Mr Johnstone inviting him to attend an assessment but that invitation went unanswered. He didn’t follow up with a house call because Mr Johnstone had made it clear previously that he didn’t want people in his house.

Defending that decision he said there was no reason to think Mr Johnstone wouldn’t engage in his own time and that there was “reassurance” there that there was family involvement and a chance that further concerns would “trigger” secondary care involvement in due course.

That didn’t happen, however, and when the attacks happened four months later Mr Johnstone’s case remained “open” despite him not having been assessed.

‘There was concern about his mental state’

“If people don’t show up to their assessment sometimes you will just close the case,” Dr Davidson said. “But for me, there was concern about his mental state so I wanted to keep it open so he could contact me rather than having to be referred again through a GP.”

Dr Davidson also clarified that he formed his opinion purely on the referral letter he received following the GP’s house visit and without having had access to Mr Johnstone’s medical records or history.

He refuted a suggestion by fiscal depute Lixiq Sun that he had placed an “inappropriate onus” on a mentally ill man to take charge of his own care and said there were “no obvious barriers” to prevent him from understanding and attending the requested appointment.

The inquiry, before Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov, continues on Tuesday.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
'How is this justice?': Sex abuse victims of 'trusted' Tain publican hit out at…
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
'I don't even know why I do it': Oil worker found with 16 hours…
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
'A good example of bad driving': Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: 'You must not drink and…
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Weekend court roll – a hen party sex assault and an upskirting voyeur
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders' register
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
MSP to have 'serious discussions' with Amazon over sale of hen party dares cards…
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Exclusive: 'Significant' arrests in county lines crackdown as Aberdeen adopts new approach to drugs…

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Woman, 44, in serious condition in hospital after hit and run in Aberdeen
3
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
4
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
5
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
6
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
‘I don’t even know why I do it’: Oil worker found with 16 hours…
7
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
All you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig
8
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
‘How is this justice?’: Sex abuse victims of ‘trusted’ Tain publican hit out at…
9
cat falls
Happy new home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen tower block fall
10
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers

More from Press and Journal

David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin vows to fight on after crashing to worst result in…
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Humiliated Aberdeen suffer worst result in club's proud 120-year history with 1-0 Scottish Cup…
2
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
A90 diversion at Toll of Birness following earlier accident
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European…
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Three fire crews called to a house fire in Inverness
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Home is Where the Trails Are: New film showcases 165-mile bike journey through the…
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
Resurfacing works to close A82 at Drumnadrochit for two nights
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
'We have the policies, we now need action': Aberdeen's poorest suffer devastating health divide…
David Johnstone killed pensioner Frank Kinnis while suffering from mental illness. Image: Jasper Image
WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city's Comic Con

Editor's Picks

Most Commented