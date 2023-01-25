Abusive husband told wife what music to listen to and set up CCTV cameras to spy on her at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Abusive husband told wife what music to listen to and set up CCTV cameras to spy on her at home

By David Love
January 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 8:53 am
Tom O'Neill appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Tom O'Neill appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A controlling Aberdeen man installed CCTV cameras in his home so he could monitor his wife and even dictated what music she was allowed to listen to.

Domestic abuser Tom O’Neill also installed a tracking app on his victim’s mobile, demanded that her phone conversations be recorded and physically assaulted her.

The 30-year-old, who Inverness Sheriff Court was told may have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, subjected the woman to almost four years of abuse and torment at addresses in Aberdeen, Keith and Ellon.

But despite perpetrating “some of the worst” coercive and controlling behaviour ever heard of by the sheriff and passing the threshold for a custodial sentence, O’Neill has avoided jail.

‘He may be suffering from OCD’

He admitted a charge of engaging in a campaign of abuse which included an assault where she was punched repeatedly and had her breathing restricted for around five seconds.

The offences took place in properties in Keith, Aberdeen and Ellon between August 2015 and April 2019.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair had told the court that over a one-year period, O’Neill sent the woman 27,500 messages from his phone.

Mrs Gair said: “He may be suffering from OCD but the defence may say more on that later”.

She added: “He wanted to know intimate details of her previous sexual relations and he would question her for hours”.

The court heard O’Neill wanted the woman’s phone conversations recorded, he installed a tracker app on her phone and on his, put in CCTV cameras at her property and dictated what music she listened to.

Mrs Gair said: “On one occasion, he grabbed her by the hair, repeatedly punched her then stopped, before saying his head was saying to do it again.

“He resumed punching her, stopped and then started again.”

‘Remorse, empathy and disgust’

Defence solicitor Robert Cruickshank said his client’s OCD was “being managed and under control and he has moved on from the relationship”.

He added: “He has expressed remorse, empathy and disgust at his behaviour and the passage of time has enabled him to rehabilitate.

“He has matured considerably since he was married at the age of 20.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson told O’Neill: “This was some of the worst coercive and controlling behaviour I have come across”.

But although she said the custodial threshold had been passed, after hearing from Mr  Cruickshank, she decided against jailing O’Neill.

She ordered him to carry out 270 hours of unpaid community work, placed him under social work supervision for two years and instructed him to participate in a programme for male domestic abusers.

However, she warned him that if he does not comply, a “substantial” custodial sentence would follow.

