Glasgow fishermen broke lockdown rules to poach salmon on River Spey

By Kathryn Wylie
January 27, 2023, 5:00 pm
Joel Julienne and Barry McKinlay were illegally fishing on the River Spey near Craigellachie during lockdown. Image: DC Thomson/ Jason Hedges
Joel Julienne and Barry McKinlay were illegally fishing on the River Spey near Craigellachie during lockdown. Image: DC Thomson/ Jason Hedges

Two Glasgow fishermen who flouted lockdown rules to travel to Speyside for a day of poaching salmon have each been fined and had their fishing gear seized.

Joel Julienne and Barry McKinlay were caught by a water bailiff while fishing without a permit on the popular stretch of the River Spey near Craigellachie on April 11 2021.

It came at a time when Covid-19 restrictions meant people weren’t allowed to travel outwith their local authority area.

After being caught by the bailiff, they fled the scene and were eventually pulled over by police 11 miles north of Craigellachie on the A941 near Birkenhills outside Elgin.

Summarising their behaviour, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov said: “I guess they took a trip up to do some fishing during lockdown then ran for it when caught.”

Joel Julienne was one of the men sentenced for poaching at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan confirmed the Crown intended to seek forfeiture of their fishing gear.

Julienne, 30, admitted a charge of salmon poaching.

Julienne and McKinlay, 31, also admitted obstructing a water bailiff who attempted to detain them. McKinlay also pled guilty to possession of cannabis.

The class B drug was uncovered when police officers pulled over their car.

The River Spey near Craigellachie. Image: DC Thomson/ Jason Hedges

Not guilty pleas to other charges, including giving false names to police and travelling in a defective vehicle, were accepted by the Crown.

Neither of the men was present in court, but defence agent Stephen Carty appeared on their behalf.

Fishing gear seized

Answering the sheriff’s question over whether the poachers caught anything, he replied: “No, it was them who were caught”.

The court previously heard how items such as fishing rods, lures, waterproof clothing, hats, gloves, black bags and car parts had been seized.

An agreement was reached that the majority would be kept by the Crown, with just those pieces of “sentimental value” being returned to the men.

Julienne, of Jean Armour Drive, Glasgow, was fined £260 and McKinlay, of Graham Avenue, Glasgow, was fined £320.

Speaking after the sentencing, Fiona Caldwell, who leads on wildlife and environmental crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “Salmon poaching is a wildlife crime.

“The specialist prosecutors within the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service’s Wildlife and Environmental Crime Unit take all reports of this nature seriously.

“We are committed to taking appropriate prosecutorial action against those found to have been involved in such offences in our waterways and would encourage anyone who may have information on salmon poaching to contact the police or other relevant enforcement authorities.”

The director of the Spey Fishery Board, Roger Knight, also welcomed the prosecution

He said: “We are delighted to see the successful conviction in this case. Unfortunately, we have seen a considerable increase in illegal fishing on the River Spey with a further 33 incidents in 2022.

“Our team of water bailiffs continue to work tirelessly to protect the River Spey and its tributaries from illegal fishing in order to protect and preserve our iconic Atlantic salmon.”

Mr Knight added that poachers like Julienne and McKinley were threatening stock levels for an important industry.

“Anglers travel from all over the world and in particular the UK to fish on the Spey,” he added.

“It brings in millions of pounds every year for the economy and supports around 400 jobs. It’s fragile and dependable on the protection of these iconic fish.”

