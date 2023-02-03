Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who grabbed a Viking axe from his home and threatened to smash up a neighbour’s car has been fined £320 and ordered to surrender the replica weapon.

William Gibson, 51, had gone to the man’s door after his wife returned home in tears because the motability vehicle she used to help care for her daughter was purposefully blocked in.

But when the argument escalated Gibson returned to his home and grabbed the Viking axe, which had a 4.5 inch metal head, and made the threats.

Gibson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

An earlier hearing had heard how the incident began at around 6.30pm on November 29 last year.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said: “He (the neighbour) asked her if she could move the vehicle as he has tools in his car,”

When the woman refused the pair argued.

“She told him if he did not move his car and get out of the way she would get her husband,” the fiscal depute explained.

Neighbour made axe threat

Soon after this the neighbour and his partner were discussing the incident in their home when Gibson knocked on their door. He told them to move the vehicle and threatened to start “smashing” it if they did not comply.

Gibson then left the neighbour property and came back with a “distinctive axe” with a 4.5-inch metal head. He acted in “an aggressive manner” while holding the axe at his side

At one point he called the man a “f****** English c***”.

The incident, which was filmed on a mobile phone, was reported to police by the complainer’s partner who was “afraid for her family’s safety”.

Police attended and Gibson was arrested.

The earlier hearing heard that the parking area where the incident occurred was a communal facility with spaces provided on a “first come first served” basis.

Solicitor Mike Chapman, for Gibson, explained that his client’s wife’s vehicle was a motability car provided for the use of her 21-year-old daughter, who has multiple issues.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing, Mr Chapman said: “Clearly this is a matter which had something of a background.

“Mr Gibson in the evening in question was sitting at home having a drink and watching the football when his wife returned to the house in tears having had her car unnecessarily blocked by the complainer.

“She had been shouted and sworn at.”

Mr Chapman added: “Mr Gibson did not react in the best way but there was what might be considered a degree of provocation.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Gibson £320 and ordered the forfeiture of the replica viking axe.