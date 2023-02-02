Serviceman rolled car on A96 after marathon drinking session in barracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serviceman rolled car on A96 after marathon drinking session in barracks

By Kathryn Wylie
February 2, 2023, 5:07 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:48 pm
Jamie Kelly leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Jamie Kelly leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage

A serviceman who drove his car after a marathon drinking session wound up trapped in the vehicle after it overturned on the A96.

Jamie Kelly rolled his car on the Forres-to-Elgin road following a full night and morning of drinking on his return to Kinloss barracks after Christmas leave.

It took the help of multiple bystanders to drag the 32-year-old from the upturned car at around 7.30pm on January 9 last year, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said witnesses travelling eastbound on the busy road had to take evasive action after coming across a bumper lying in the middle of the road.

After they stopped to clear the obstruction and drag it onto the roadside they noticed Kelly’s car on its roof on the verge close to the junction with Kinloss and Alves.

Bystanders stopped to help trapped and ‘wobbly’ driver

“They observed damage to the front of the car with the bumper removed from the vehicle,” she said. “It had scratches and dents leading them to believe it had rolled.

“They attended to assist the driver who was inside and trying to open the door.

“He was mumbling and moaning and said he was stuck. He was complaining of back pain but they couldn’t see how he was stuck as there was no obvious obstruction.”

Other drivers arrived at the scene and between them, they managed to free Kelly from the vehicle.

“The accused was reluctant to talk at the time however when he did it was noted his speech was slurred.

“He was helped from the vehicle. He couldn’t support himself, was unsteady when walking and was smelling of alcohol. His speech was incoherent and he appeared to be wobbling at the side of the road.”

Police arrived and Kelly was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin before he was cautioned and charged.

He admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Thought he’d ‘slept it off’

The serviceman’s defence agent, Matthew O’Neill, said Kelly had just returned back to the base following his Christmas leave.

He’d started drinking in his room around midnight and hadn’t stopped until the “late hours of the morning”.

Mr O’Neill said: “He has gone to sleep in his room, woke up later in the day and felt that he had slept off the alcohol. Clearly, that was not the case. He should have had a better understanding of that.

“He took himself to his vehicle to go purchase some food and had not got far into that endeavour before this incident occurred.”

‘You should have known better’

The court heard that Kelly may face further punishment back at his barracks, too.

Sheriff Robert McDonald fined Kelly, of Kinloss Barracks, Kinloss, £640 and banned him from the road for one year.

He deemed the airman suitable for a drink-driver rehabilitation scheme which, if completed, could reduce that ban period by three months.

“You should have known you were not fit to drive,” the sheriff told him.

