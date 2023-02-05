Husband hurled brick through window to force way into home and confront estranged wife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An estranged husband threw a brick through the window of his marital home so he could shout abuse at his wife after seeing another man inside.

Alexander Duthie was “upset and overwhelmed” when he turned up at property in Lossiemouth and made the discovery.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told Elgin Sheriff Court that the 31-year-old then forced entry using the brick and started hurling insults at his wife.

He’d been at the house earlier that day to collect some belongings without incident but returned at 11.30pm in an agitated state.

Smashed window with a brick

“The accused was heard banging on the window then shouting through the letterbox demanding to be let in,” Miss MacEwan told the court.

“He started banging on the door and the pair believed he was going to attempt to force entry so contacted the police.

“While on the phone to police he managed to gain entry by smashing a window with a brick.”

Duthie made his way through the utility room and kitchen into the living room where he called his wife a “cow” and a “whore”.

He then barged past, causing her to stumble, then pulled a television to the ground, smashing it.

“The complainer and witness moved into another room to distance themselves and police arrived and cautioned and arrested the accused at 12.07am,” the fiscal added.

Duthie admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by forcing entry, shouting and swearing and refusing to leave the property on October 11 last year.

‘He accepts that he behaved inappropriately’

Defence agent Robert Cruickshank said his client had been “upset and overwhelmed” by what he saw on arrival at the house.

“The relationship is well and truly at an end,” the solicitor said. “The background report details how he was upset and overwhelmed and perhaps with good reason.

“It was an upsetting realisation when he returned to his home. He accepts that he behaved inappropriately.

“He is 31 and has never been before the courts before.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald told him: “He may be deemed at low risk of reoffending but I would like him to know that it’s not okay to act in this way. His behaviour is something of a concern.”

He handed Duthie, of Union Street, Lossiemouth, a six-month structured deferred sentence to allow him to be of good behaviour and engage with help from social work.

He also put a non-harassment order in place for three years.

