Husband hurled brick through window to force way into home and confront estranged wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Husband hurled brick through window to force way into home and confront estranged wife

By Kathryn Wylie
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage

An estranged husband threw a brick through the window of his marital home so he could shout abuse at his wife after seeing another man inside.

Alexander Duthie was “upset and overwhelmed” when he turned up at property in Lossiemouth and made the discovery.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told Elgin Sheriff Court that the 31-year-old then forced entry using the brick and started hurling insults at his wife.

He’d been at the house earlier that day to collect some belongings without incident but returned at 11.30pm in an agitated state.

Smashed window with a brick

“The accused was heard banging on the window then shouting through the letterbox demanding to be let in,” Miss MacEwan told the court.

“He started banging on the door and the pair believed he was going to attempt to force entry so contacted the police.

“While on the phone to police he managed to gain entry by smashing a window with a brick.”

Duthie made his way through the utility room and kitchen into the living room where he called his wife a “cow” and a “whore”.

Alexander Duthie leaving court. Image: Jasperimage

He then barged past, causing her to stumble, then pulled a television to the ground, smashing it.

“The complainer and witness moved into another room to distance themselves and police arrived and cautioned and arrested the accused at 12.07am,” the fiscal added.

Duthie admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by forcing entry, shouting and swearing and refusing to leave the property on October 11 last year.

‘He accepts that he behaved inappropriately’

Defence agent Robert Cruickshank said his client had been “upset and overwhelmed” by what he saw on arrival at the house.

“The relationship is well and truly at an end,” the solicitor said. “The background report details how he was upset and overwhelmed and perhaps with good reason.

“It was an upsetting realisation when he returned to his home. He accepts that he behaved inappropriately.

“He is 31 and has never been before the courts before.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald told him: “He may be deemed at low risk of reoffending but I would like him to know that it’s not okay to act in this way. His behaviour is something of a concern.”

He handed Duthie, of Union Street, Lossiemouth, a six-month structured deferred sentence to allow him to be of good behaviour and engage with help from social work.

He also put a non-harassment order in place for three years.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Pensioner admits 'his driving days are over' following roads ban
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Man carried out unprovoked assaults on two women after one asked him 'What's up?'
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Road ban for US tourist who drove on wrong side of A887 causing crash
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Chef who punched and choked partner was having hallucinations, court told
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Friends guilty of assault and abduction of sheriff during bizarre 'citizen's arrest'

Most Read

1
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time!’ – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Loan star Mattie Pollock determined to prove point to parent club Watford by helping…
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Millerston breeding produces champion winner
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Police hope to reunite a 'very old watch' found at Inverurie Morrisons supermarket with…
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Alexander Duthie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented