Unpaid work for man who was ‘absolute nuisance’ in Inverness McDonald’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Unpaid work for man who was ‘absolute nuisance’ in Inverness McDonald’s

By David Love
February 8, 2023, 11:45 am
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street

A man who harassed customers at an Inverness fast-food restaurant has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Darrell Russell, was being an “absolute nuisance” inside McDonald’s on Inverness’ High Street, asking customers for their phone numbers and trying to access staff-only areas.

But when he was asked to leave by restaurant staff he repeatedly refused.

Russell, 20, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on the night of August 20 last year.

Fiscal depute David Morton said: “He was being an absolute nuisance, asking customers for their phone numbers.

“At one point he tried to gain entry to the staff area but was stopped and he was eventually ejected.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Russell, of Woodlands Park, Westhill, to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Liverpudlian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Woman attacked friend's mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
'Sinister and controlling' Aberdeen serial rapist jailed for 12 years
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Man had four knives and half a pair of garden shears to help him…
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Terminally-ill paedophile could be spared jail due to 'basic' prison healthcare and 'unreliable' transport

Most Read

1
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Robust trade for first round of bull sales
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
New early flood forecast launches in Scotland to help communities prepare
The incident took place at McDonald's on Inverness' High Street
Hebridean Baker confirms three-week stint on This Morning with Holly and Phil

Editor's Picks

Most Commented