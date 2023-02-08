Unpaid work for man who was ‘absolute nuisance’ in Inverness McDonald’s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who harassed customers at an Inverness fast-food restaurant has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Darrell Russell, was being an “absolute nuisance” inside McDonald’s on Inverness’ High Street, asking customers for their phone numbers and trying to access staff-only areas.

But when he was asked to leave by restaurant staff he repeatedly refused.

Russell, 20, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on the night of August 20 last year.

Fiscal depute David Morton said: “He was being an absolute nuisance, asking customers for their phone numbers.

“At one point he tried to gain entry to the staff area but was stopped and he was eventually ejected.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Russell, of Woodlands Park, Westhill, to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the community.