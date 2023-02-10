Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom

By Jenni Gee
February 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 5:03 pm
James McGrail was taken to Raigmore Hospital after he internally concealed drugs.
James McGrail was taken to Raigmore Hospital after he internally concealed drugs. Image DC Thomson

A man who hid £900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom has been ordered to complete a high-intensity drug rehabilitation programme.

James McGrail, 59, was taken to Raigmore Hospital after concerns were raised during a drugs search at Burnett Road Police Station.

When medical professionals checked him over they spotted what appeared to be an item concealed in his anus.

When questioned he revealed he had internally concealed “a quarter of brown”.

Fourteen wraps of diamorphine, worth £900, were later recovered.

McGrail appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of possessing the class A drug. He also admitted possession of an amount of cocaine of “nominal value”.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that police on mobile patrol had cause to speak to McGrail at around 6.30pm.

Medical staff observed concealed item

After noting a strong smell they made the decision to carry out a drugs search and McGrail was taken to Burnett Road Police Station.

He was then taken to Raigmore Hospital where he was checked over by professionals.

“They observed what appeared to be an item concealed within the accused’s anus,” Ms MacEwan told the court.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea told the court that his client had a longstanding history of drug use and would welcome the opportunity to address it.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said: “You are lucky to be not going to jail for these kinds of amounts of drugs.”

Instead, she placed McGrail, of Upper Frederick Street, Liverpool, on a community  payback order with 12 months of supervision and a drug treatment requirement that he undertake a high-intensity drug rehabilitation programme in his local area.

 

