Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom

A man who hid £900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom has been ordered to complete a high-intensity drug rehabilitation programme.

James McGrail, 59, was taken to Raigmore Hospital after concerns were raised during a drugs search at Burnett Road Police Station.

When medical professionals checked him over they spotted what appeared to be an item concealed in his anus.

When questioned he revealed he had internally concealed “a quarter of brown”.

Fourteen wraps of diamorphine, worth £900, were later recovered.

McGrail appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of possessing the class A drug. He also admitted possession of an amount of cocaine of “nominal value”.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that police on mobile patrol had cause to speak to McGrail at around 6.30pm.

Medical staff observed concealed item

After noting a strong smell they made the decision to carry out a drugs search and McGrail was taken to Burnett Road Police Station.

He was then taken to Raigmore Hospital where he was checked over by professionals.

“They observed what appeared to be an item concealed within the accused’s anus,” Ms MacEwan told the court.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea told the court that his client had a longstanding history of drug use and would welcome the opportunity to address it.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said: “You are lucky to be not going to jail for these kinds of amounts of drugs.”

Instead, she placed McGrail, of Upper Frederick Street, Liverpool, on a community payback order with 12 months of supervision and a drug treatment requirement that he undertake a high-intensity drug rehabilitation programme in his local area.