Vulnerable woman’s boyfriend was abusive, court told

Police who tried to help a vulnerable young woman after concerns were raised about her well-being were met with a barrage of abuse from her boyfriend.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 26-year-old Michael Stewart’s partner was classified as “a vulnerable adult” and on June 22, 2022, officers went to their Inverness home to assist her.

But fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that their efforts were hampered by Stewart.

She said: “He appeared and began shouting and was in an agitated state. He told them to f*** off. Members of the public and children were in attendance and he was arrested.”

Stewart, who was not present as security refused to allow him into the Justice Centre building because he was vomiting outside, admitted threatening or abusive behaviour.

Stewart also pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a special bail condition by contacting his partner.

Told police he would deal with matters

His solicitor, Willie Young, told the court: “He has been in a relationship with her for two years and she is considered a vulnerable adult by social work.

“She is currently pregnant in hospital.

“He went to see her at her request this week.”

Referring to the June incident, Mr Young said: “These were concerns for her well-being – she was outside and the police were trying to assist her.

“Michael Stewart came on the scene and told the police to leave her alone and he would deal with matters.

“Then he acted inappropriately.”

Sheriff Cruickshank excused Stewart’s personal attendance and ordered that he complete 70 hours of unpaid community work as an alternative to a fine.