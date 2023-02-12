Vulnerable woman’s boyfriend was abusive, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vulnerable woman’s boyfriend was abusive, court told

By David Love
February 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Michael Stewart. Image: Facebook
Michael Stewart. Image: Facebook

Police who tried to help a vulnerable young woman after concerns were raised about her well-being were met with a barrage of abuse from her boyfriend.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 26-year-old Michael Stewart’s partner was classified as “a vulnerable adult” and on June 22, 2022, officers went to their Inverness home to assist her.

But fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that their efforts were hampered by Stewart.

She said: “He appeared and began shouting and was in an agitated state. He told them to f*** off. Members of the public and children were in attendance and he was arrested.”

Stewart, who was not present as security refused to allow him into the Justice Centre building because he was vomiting outside, admitted threatening or abusive behaviour.

Stewart also pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a special bail condition by contacting his partner.

Told police he would deal with matters

His solicitor, Willie Young, told the court: “He has been in a relationship with her for two years and she is considered a vulnerable adult by social work.

“She is currently pregnant in hospital.

“He went to see her at her request this week.”

Referring to the June incident, Mr Young said: “These were concerns for her well-being – she was outside and the police were trying to assist her.

“Michael Stewart came on the scene and told the police to leave her alone and he would deal with matters.

“Then he acted inappropriately.”

Sheriff Cruickshank excused Stewart’s personal attendance and ordered that he complete 70 hours of unpaid community work as an alternative to a fine.

 

