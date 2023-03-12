Mum dealt cocaine to pay off brother’s drug debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mum dealt cocaine to pay off brother’s drug debt

By Jenni Gee
March 12, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 5:37 pm
Maria Stewart appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Maria Stewart appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson

A woman started dealing cocaine to pay off a drugs debt she inherited from her brother, a court has heard.

Police searching Maria Stewart’s Beauly home found white powder, scales, ziplock bags, mobile phones and cash.

Her solicitor told the court the single mum turned to dealing to make amends for the historic drugs debt.

Stewart, 30, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of being concerned in the supplying of the class A drug.

The court heard that police had executed a search warrant at her Station Road home on January 22 last year.

Drug-dealing paraphernalia seized

“Police have entered the property and seized a variety of paraphernalia,” fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said.

Sheriff Gary Aitken was told that this included ziplock bags, working scales, mobile phones and cash as well as a notepad containing a “tick list”.

A box of white powder was also recovered that was later confirmed to be 13.1 grams of cocaine.

During the hearing, Ms MacEwan served Stewart with papers under proceeds of crime legislation and made a motion for a confiscation order.

Dealer’s ‘genuine contrition’

Speaking on behalf of his client, solicitor Rory Gowans said she had shown “genuine contrition” about her involvement.

He said: “During an interview with police she indicated that she had inherited a drug debt from her brother and she dealt cocaine to pay the debt.”

Sheriff Aitken told her: “There are only two options here – a considerable amount of unpaid work or the jail.”

He said he would defer sentence to next month “so that she can make whatever arrangements she considers appropriate”.

