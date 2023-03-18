Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who held two knives to the throat of his mum and threatened to kill her has been jailed.

Zeke McKnight’s terrifying behaviour happened after he demanded entry to her Inverness home and he began to berate her.

The 29-year-old went to attack one of the police officers who had been sent to the scene.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair previously told Inverness Sheriff Court that McKnight arrived at his mum’s home on the evening of April 16 last year but he turned agitated and angry after being let inside.

She said: “He had two knives in his hands and he said he was going to kill her and blamed her for his upbringing.”

McKnight’s mother was able to call the police and when officers arrived, they knocked at the door but failed to get a response.

Mrs Gair said they decided to force entry and began kicking at the door and shouted at McKnight to open it, but got verbal abuse in return.

Ran away and jumped a six-foot fence

She said: “He again stated he would kill her. Officers could see McKnight hold the two knives at his mother’s throat and he told them once more he would stab her to death.”

When McKnight tried to escape through a kitchen window, he was restrained by the officers, one of whom he tried to head-butt and then bit him on the leg.

The court heard that McKnight was released on bail but continued to offend.

Mrs Gair said that on June 1 2022 his ex-partner arrived at McKnight’s home in Pinewood Drive to collect some items and there was an argument.

“He pushed her to the ground and stood on her arm to her injury,” Mrs Gair said.

“The police were called but he ran away and jumped a six-foot fence. He was later traced nearby drinking from a bottle of cider.”

‘He is making good use of his time in prison’

McKnight admitted possession of a knife, three charges of assault, one of threatening or abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and two breaches of bail conditions not to approach or contact his ex-partner.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told the court: “He is under no illusion that matters will be dealt with by a custodial sentence.

“He remains in a relationship with his partner. She is very supportive of him while she doesn’t excuse his behaviour. However, she understand his underlying issues.

“He had a difficult upbringing which is outlined in the background report and has had an extremely difficult and troubled relationship with his mother.

“He sought to address his difficulties with alcohol and illicit substances.

“He knows he can’t blot out these issues with alcohol. However, he is making good use of his time in prison, and is getting treatment and counselling.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer said he regarded the attack on McKnight’s mother as particularly serious and jailed him for a total of 19 months, backdated to October 20.