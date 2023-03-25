Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode

Kyle Buchan was found by police asleep in his vehicle with the engine running on the A92.

By David McPhee
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Pensioner denies £35,000 'con' to make daughter a Hollywood star
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Aberdeenshire councillor who grabbed man by throat walks free from court without punishment
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Woman granted leniency after being forced to become drug mule for Liverpool crime gang
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Former firefighter jailed for directing child abuse in the Philippines
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Teenager repeatedly punched boy, 15, as he lay injured on Aberdeen street
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen Boys' Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Inverurie boy caught in FA crackdown on racist World Cup tweets

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following three separate incidents. Image: Facebook
Finn Creaney's father: 'I've put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented