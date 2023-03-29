Man who spat on officer warned he could face jail for ‘filthy’ behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who spat on officer warned he could face jail for ‘filthy’ behaviour

Andrew Burgess had been arrested after sticking his middle finger up at police on patrol in Inverness city centre.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who stuck his middle finger up at police and then spat on an officer has been told his behaviour was “filthy”.

Andrew Burgess, 29, was drunk when he began to abuse police on patrol in Inverness before spitting on an officer’s cap and later attempting to headbutt him.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald branded his behaviour “filthy” and warned him “you could face a prison sentence”.

Burgess appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted two charges of assault relating to the incident on February 2 of last year.

Rude gesture aimed at officers

Fiscal depute Susan Love said officers were on patrol in Inverness at around 11.45pm when Burgess walked past them displaying his middle finger.

Burgess was warned about his behaviour, however, despite being given repeated chances to stop, he continued.

“Whilst being arrested he had spat at a constable, striking the top of his police cap,” Ms Love said.

Burgess was then taken to the custody suite at Burnett Road Police Station, but as he was being escorted to his cell he launched another attack on the officer.

“He has attempted to headbutt the constable by lunging towards him. He has continued in a verbally abusive manner and made threats of violence towards the officer,” the fiscal depute said.

‘He had too much to drink’

Solicitor Marc Dickson for Burgess said his client, who has little memory of the incident, was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

“He had too much to drink,” he said.

“He bitterly regrets the decision to take alcohol to excess and was quite horrified when he woke up in custody.

“He has asked me to take this very public opportunity to apologise – he bears no ill will towards police officers generally.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Burgess: “It is filthy behaviour on your part.”

“Given what we know about the Covid pandemic and in these circumstances, this is why it is treated so seriously and why you could face a prison sentence.”

She placed Burgess, of Moss Road, Ullapool, on a structured deferred sentence for four months and ordered him to complete an alcohol awareness programme.

“I will then consider imposing a period of unpaid work as a punishment for your filthy actions,” she added.

