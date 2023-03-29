Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op

Josh McLaren told police he had "forgotten" he was carrying the three-inch blade.

By Jenni Gee
Josh McLaren was caught with the knife at Co-op on Church Street. Image: Google Street View
Josh McLaren was caught with the knife at Co-op on Church Street. Image: Google Street View

A man has been jailed after being caught carrying a knife at a Co-op.

Josh McLaren was “heavily impaired” when he visited the store in Church Street, Inverness, and was seen staggering into displays.

Police who were called to the scene searched the 22-year-old and found a three-inch locking knife in his trouser pocket – which McLaren told them he had forgotten was there.

McLaren appeared via videolink from custody to admit a single charge of possessing the knife in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said the incident took place on November 29 of last year.

She said: “At 2.30pm police attended at Co-op Church Street Inverness.

“The accused was observed to be heavily impaired, talking into his phone and  staggering into displays.”

‘I forgot I had that’

Speaking to the officers following the knife discovery, McLaren said: “I forgot I had that.”

Defence solicitor Clare Russell said her client had been working in construction at the time of the incident but on the day in question had been sent home from work due to his presentation.

She said: “He had the knife from work in his back pocket. He forgot he had it there. He accepts that that is not a reasonable excuse.”

‘Knife crime is a serious matter’

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told McLaren: “Knife crime is a serious matter, possessing a knife in a public place is a serious matter.

“If you were in any doubt about that before you should be in no doubt about it now – you have been remanded for a significant period of time.

“People are sent to jail for possessing a knife in a public place and that is what is going to happen to you now.”

McLaren, whose address was given as HMP Inverness, was jailed for eight months, backdated to November 30 of last year.

Sheriff MacDonald added: “If you were older than 25 the period of imprisonment would have been significantly longer.”

 

