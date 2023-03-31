Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun

Rory Parker was video-recorded as he fired twice at the protected bird of prey before it plummeted to the ground.

By David Love
Rory Parker was caught on camera as he shot the bird out of the sky. Images: RSPB Scotland/Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay
Rory Parker was caught on camera as he shot the bird out of the sky. Images: RSPB Scotland/Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay

A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a “precious” sparrowhawk has been fined £1,575 for the “abhorrent” act.

Rory Parker was caught on camera as he fired two shots into the air before the protected bird of prey plummeted to the ground.

The wildlife charity RSPB Scotland video-recorded the incident as it unfolded at the Moy Estate on September 16 2021.

Parker, who was 22 years old at the time, then drove away from the crime scene on his quad bike, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 24-year-old was arrested and charged after the RSPB’s investigations team reported the alarming incident to the police.

Shotgun cartridges and feathers found at the scene

Fiscal Shamielah Ghafar said that officers later recovered two shotgun cartridges and sparrowhawk feathers from the scene at Tom Na Slaite, Ruthven.

Parker admitted the offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Defence agent Mark Moir KC told Sheriff Sara Matheson that his client had been in his job since he left school.

“He is deeply shameful of what he has done. He has brought the estate into disrepute and has now resigned,” he said.

“His firearms certificate is likely to be revoked as a result of this conviction. He should have been shooting pigeons and crows that day. Feral pigeons are a problem on the estate.

“However, the sparrowhawk flew over and there was a rush of blood. He says it was a stupid thing to do.”

Watch: RSPB video evidence of the crime

Parker, of Drumbain Cottage in Tomatin, has been given three months to pay the £1,575 fine.

Sheriff Matheson told him: “Scotland’s birds of prey are precious and deserve protection.”

Moy Estate has previously been accused of wildlife crimes against birds of prey on the estate.

A poisoned red kite was found on it in 2020 and Police Scotland provided other evidence “in relation to trapping offences”.

As a consequence, NatureScot last year restricted the estate’s general licence, which would have allowed landowners or land managers to carry out control of common species of wild birds – including crows and magpies – to protect crops or livestock.

The restriction was for a three-year period and the estate lost an appeal against the decision.

‘Abhorrent behaviour’

The RSPB said it believes that Parker lured the sparrowhawk using a plastic decoy owl.

Reacting to his conviction, Ian Thomson, head of investigations for the charity, said: “This conviction was the end result of exemplary partnership working between Police Scotland, RSPB Scotland, the Wildlife DNA Forensics team at Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture and the Wildlife & Environmental Crime Unit of COPFS”.

He also warned that raptor persecution continues to occur “unabated”.

A plastic decoy owl can be seen close to the gamekeeper’s position. Image: RSPB Scotland

Dee Ward, vice chair (policy) at Scottish Land and Estates, said: “We condemn raptor persecution in the strongest possible terms and it is right and proper that anyone who commits such an act is prosecuted and convicted.

“In this case, the illegal persecution of a sparrowhawk near pheasant and partridge release pens is particularly disappointing given the progress made by the sector in driving down raptor crime in recent years and industry-wide condemnation of this unacceptable behaviour.

“We will continue to do all that we can to prevent, detect and condemn anyone who thinks this kind of abhorrent behaviour is acceptable.”

Rory Parker is the 56th gamekeeper to be convicted of raptor persecution offences in Scotland since 1990.

