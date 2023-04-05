Man jailed for beating friend unconscious with a bar stool during drunken pub brawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man jailed for beating friend unconscious with a bar stool during drunken pub brawl

Michael Davidson's solicitor said 'the red mist descended' when he was bitten during the brawl with his victim.

By Jenni Gee
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View

A man who beat his friend unconscious with a bar stool and left him bleeding on the ground has been jailed.

Michael Davidson was drunk when he got into a bar fight with the man at the Commercial Hotel in Keith.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told a “red mist descended” when Davidson was bitten by his victim and he launched the brutal attack.

Davidson, 32, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted assault to severe injury and danger to life.

An earlier hearing heard how Davidson and his victim were in “good spirits” when they met at the pub on April 23 last year.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that at around 8.15pm the two began shouting at each other, although it was initially thought to be in good humour.

However, they then began pushing and shoving each other, before wrestling on the floor.

‘Stop biting me’

The barmaid stepped in to try to separate the pair and Davidson was heard telling his friend: “Stop biting me.”

“The accused has then picked up a bar stool and repeatedly struck the complainer with it several times. The complainer was left motionless on the floor after,” Ms Love said.

The attack was captured on CCTV and footage of the incident was played to the court before sentencing.

It showed Davidson landing a number of blows with an upturned bar stool before walking away from his motionless victim.

An ambulance was called and the injured man was taken to Dr Grays Hospital. He suffered cuts and bruises, including a seven-centimetre wound to his head that required seven staples to close.

Defence solicitor Brent Lockie drew Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald’s attention to the fact that footage showed the victim leaving the bar area at one point, before returning and approaching Davidson again.

He told the court his client had been bitten on the body and the finger during the brawl.

He said Davidson had been drunk and remembered little of the incident.

‘The red mist descended’

“He does remember that excruciating pain and then the red mist descended,” Mr Lockie said.

He added that the pair had been friends prior to the incident and had never had the opportunity to make up afterwards as the victim sadly passed away following a car crash.

He added: “It is unacceptable behaviour, Mr Davidson accepts that.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Davidson: “This was a vicious assault to the danger of the life of the complainer, he was rendered unconscious when you were hitting him with the bar stool but you continued to hit him.”

Noting his previous convictions for violence, she sentenced Davidson, of Land Street, Keith, to 22 months imprisonment, backdated to February 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
'An insult to every domestic abuse victim': Mum brands sentence for serial abuser 'a…
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
10mph driver was under the influence with ketamine in the car
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
'I feel angry, empty and lost': Grieving mum's agonising wait for answers after son's…
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Thief drove into delivery man after stealing van full of parcels
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
'Controlling and dangerous' serial rapist jailed for 15 years
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Inmate headbutted prison guard who wouldn't let him use gym
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
'Just wait till we get home': Man in dock after train threats to partner

Most Read

1
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

A90 Toll of Birness
A90 Toll of Birness restricted in both directions due to broken down vehicle
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Leila Aboulela: Chance encounter with an Aberdeen statue cured my homesickness
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution
The assault occurred at the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Street View
Review: Check in to Best Exotic Marigold Hotel for tears and joy at His…

Editor's Picks