Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog

A man who was caught with indecent images and videos of children, as well as a sick image of a woman and a dog, downloaded the material over a 10-year period.

Edward Nichol’s home was searched after police received intelligence about his activities.

Examination of various devices seized at the property uncovered the stash of indecent images and videos.

Nichol, of Duntulum Road, Inverness, appeared at the city’s sheriff court to admit charges of downloading and possessing the indecent images of children at properties in Ardersier, Leuchars and Inverness between August 2012 and January 7 2022.

The 50-year-old also admitted a third charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image relating to the images of the woman and dog.

Intelligence-led search uncovered indecent images

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said police, acting on intelligence, searched Nichol’s home on January 29 2022 and took possession of various electronic devices.

She said five videos of the most obscene category were recovered. Four of them were inaccessible.

Another eight videos and indecent images of children were also found, one of which was accessible.

Ms Eastwood added: “Two phones and two laptops were seized by police who also found searches for indecent images of children.”

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell asked Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald to call for a background report.

She said: “There is a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder here.”

Sentence was deferred until May 25 and Nichol’s bail was continued.

He was also immediately placed on the sex offenders register, the duration of which will be determined on the day of sentencing.