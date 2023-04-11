Blind woman conned out of £9,500 by fraudster who never completed croft work

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness man conned a blind woman out of £9,500 by claiming he would carry out work on two crofts that he then never completed.

Daniel Kay admitted targeting the then 64-year-old Sutherland woman with his fraudulent scheme.

The 33-year-old was originally charged with inducing her to pay him £27,100.

But Kay, who has links to Easter Ross, pleaded guilty to obtaining the much-reduced amount instead.

He was also accused of giving receipts using false names between October 9 2017 and January 4 2018, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

‘Excuses about people being ill and deaths occurring were given’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that the crofts involved were located in the Lairg area and required ground and building work.

She said that in early October 2018, Kay was in the area looking for scrap metal and collected some from the crofts.

“He offered to do some work on the crofts and offered to move a caravan around to another plot, get new windows, a door, new drains, electrics and other improvement jobs.

“A digger arrived and a small amount of work was done. Kay also told the woman he could put a log cabin on the property for her and do chippings.

“Little work was carried out and excuses for the delay were given about people being ill and deaths occurring.

“She paid him £9,500 and she was given receipts in the names of Daniel Smith and Angus Reid.

“After a period of time, the matter was reported to the police,” Mrs Gair said.

‘This is extremely serious. You have taken advantage of an elderly woman’

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank criticised Kay, who had made no effort to repay the money.

Kay was then warned that he may be jailed if no repayment is made.

The sheriff told his defence solicitor David Patterson: “He may benefit dramatically if it is paid by the time it comes to sentence or at least a reasonable plan is put in place.

“If not, he may be facing an inevitable outcome. This is extremely serious.”

Sheriff Cruickshank then addressed Kay directly, telling him: “You have taken advantage of an elderly woman”.

But Mr Patterson said his client intended to make amends.

The sheriff was also unhappy at the time it had taken for Kay to lodge a plea.

He noted that an admission to the reduced sum had first been offered by prosecutors back in early 2021.

Mr Patterson, who was the third agent to take over the case, explained there had been two changes of solicitors during that time and that one of Kay’s legal representatives had died.

He told the court he would give a full explanation at the next hearing.

Sheriff Cruickshank deferred sentence on Kay, of Longman Caravan Park in Inverness, until May 22.

It was to allow time for the production of a background report and Kay’s bail was continued in the meantime.

