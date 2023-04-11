Blind woman conned out of £9,500 by fraudster who never completed croft work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Blind woman conned out of £9,500 by fraudster who never completed croft work

Conman Daniel Kay used fake names including "Daniel Smith" and "Angus Reid" on fake receipts that he issued.

By David Love
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Inverness man conned a blind woman out of £9,500 by claiming he would carry out work on two crofts that he then never completed.

Daniel Kay admitted targeting the then 64-year-old Sutherland woman with his fraudulent scheme.

The 33-year-old was originally charged with inducing her to pay him £27,100.

But Kay, who has links to Easter Ross, pleaded guilty to obtaining the much-reduced amount instead.

He was also accused of giving receipts using false names between October 9 2017 and January 4 2018, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

‘Excuses about people being ill and deaths occurring were given’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that the crofts involved were located in the Lairg area and required ground and building work.

She said that in early October 2018, Kay was in the area looking for scrap metal and collected some from the crofts.

“He offered to do some work on the crofts and offered to move a caravan around to another plot, get new windows, a door, new drains, electrics and other improvement jobs.

“A digger arrived and a small amount of work was done. Kay also told the woman he could put a log cabin on the property for her and do chippings.

“Little work was carried out and excuses for the delay were given about people being ill and deaths occurring.

“She paid him £9,500 and she was given receipts in the names of Daniel Smith and Angus Reid.

“After a period of time, the matter was reported to the police,” Mrs Gair said.

‘This is extremely serious. You have taken advantage of an elderly woman’

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank criticised Kay, who had made no effort to repay the money.

Kay was then warned that he may be jailed if no repayment is made.

The sheriff told his defence solicitor David Patterson: “He may benefit dramatically if it is paid by the time it comes to sentence or at least a reasonable plan is put in place.

“If not, he may be facing an inevitable outcome. This is extremely serious.”

Sheriff Cruickshank then addressed Kay directly, telling him: “You have taken advantage of an elderly woman”.

But Mr Patterson said his client intended to make amends.

The sheriff was also unhappy at the time it had taken for Kay to lodge a plea.

He noted that an admission to the reduced sum had first been offered by prosecutors back in early 2021.

Mr Patterson, who was the third agent to take over the case, explained there had been two changes of solicitors during that time and that one of Kay’s legal representatives had died.

He told the court he would give a full explanation at the next hearing.

Sheriff Cruickshank deferred sentence on Kay, of Longman Caravan Park in Inverness, until May 22.

It was to allow time for the production of a background report and Kay’s bail was continued in the meantime.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Man caught with speaker and PlayStation controller stolen in break-in
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Pub-goer left man unconscious with facial fracture after comment to girlfriend
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man challenged ex's new partner to fight after social media spat
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man threatened to stab partner's family before throwing knife at her
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man had 'most obscene' images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a 149mph speeder and a shocking home invasion

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
2
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
3
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
4
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
6
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
7
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen funeral directors hit out at ‘aggressive’ driver who beeped horn and angrily gestured…
8
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead
9
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…

More from Press and Journal

Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire man to cycle over 2,100 miles Tour de France route for charity
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 36, last seen on Wells Street in Inverness as concerns grow for his…
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents' scratch tournament kicks off with close…
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Wick Academy’s Jack Henry upbeat despite double leg break and FIVE-HOUR ambulance wait
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season - despite moving…
Decommissioning activities at the Viking field, North Sea.
Oil giants Harbour and BP agree to develop Viking CCS project
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose farmer reaps the benefits of project
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Delays expected as resurfacing roadworks on A90 near Stonehaven begin
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south…
Daniel Kay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented