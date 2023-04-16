Crime & Courts Weekend court roll – the museum conman and a £300,000 tax dodger Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases. By Ewan Cameron April 16 2023, 5.00pm Share Weekend court roll – the museum conman and a £300,000 tax dodger Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5607427/weekend-court-roll-the-museum-conman-and-a-300k-tax-dodger/ Copy Link [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]