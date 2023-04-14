OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision

Ronald Singer didn’t delete the category C image, though, and when police searched his device he was arrested.

By Danny McKay
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
'Housebound' tax dodger's unpaid work punishment could be 'light' woodwork at home
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Dog poisoner gets four extra months in jail for having secret mobile phone in…
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Fallout over Turkish politics sparked unprovoked and brutal attack
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile exposed thanks to P&J article handed curfew
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported

Most Read

1
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
‘We are optimistic for the future’: John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
3
3
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
4
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
5
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
6
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
8
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
A82 south of Fort William reopens following three-vehicle collision
9
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
10
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Joe Harper: After his two-goal show for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock, I witnessed Duk show…

More from Press and Journal

Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
What could the Harry Potter TV reboot mean for Highland tourism?
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Richard Gordon: Five Premiership sackings this season - could you make a case against…
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final…
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
News Agenda: Metagama exodus shows how 1,500 people left the Western Isles a century…
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Dancer Roseanna's desire to move audiences in Scottish Ballet classic's return
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Couple hits out at 'boy racers' causing havoc in Aberdeen community
The Baleshare causeway. A large portion of it is covered in water,
'No longer able to cope': Baleshare residents seek government intervention over Uist causeway fears
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Big Interview: Ally Begg has gone from Bad Boys Inc to meeting Sir Alex…
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Barry Wilson warns play-off-chasing Caley Thistle against complacency at struggling Cove Rangers
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
Woodside Care Home in Aberdeen to shut for good in July after property owner…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented