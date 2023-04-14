Paedophile exposed thanks to P&J article handed curfew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Paedophile exposed thanks to P&J article handed curfew

Troy Sutherland was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and jailed for 39 months in 2017 after blackmailing children to send him nude pictures.

By Danny McKay
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who 'accidentally' downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Violent serial offender who called police 'paedos' faces jail
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Man put bouncer in chokehold after friend thrown out Aberdeen pub
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught rummaging through ambulance by paramedics who tried to help him
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen restaurateur appears in court charged with murder of police officer in England
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Teen disqualified after causing accident by driving at high speed with no lights
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Teen who taped disabled man to mobility scooter must surrender passport

Most Read

1
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
3
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
4
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
2
5
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
6
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
7
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
8
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
9
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Daughter’s tribute to former Macduff skipper Colin Watt, 72
10
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog

More from Press and Journal

Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Revealed: Aberdeen Airport police attended over 1,700 incidents last year
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
A90 closed near Crimond due to two-vehicle collision
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock…
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Dalmally says 'No More Pylons' as community builds funds to fight SSEN plans
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business…
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown praises changes made by caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan…
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen oil and gas workers swap hard hats for hiking boots to raise thousands…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented