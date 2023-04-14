Crime & Courts Dog poisoner gets four extra months in jail for having secret mobile phone in cell Robert Mullen, 26, from Aberdeen, was serving 13 months in top security Glenochil Prison, Clackmannanshire, when he was found with the device. By Tim Bugler April 14 2023, 5.00pm Share Dog poisoner gets four extra months in jail for having secret mobile phone in cell Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5615140/dog-poisoner-gets-four-extra-months-in-jail-for-having-secret-mobile/ Copy Link Robert Mullen was previously jailed at appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]