Crime & Courts 'Do I look worried?': Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff Peter McCaffrey had appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over two minor assaults on police officers. By Danny McKay April 19 2023, 11.45am