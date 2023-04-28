Crime & Courts Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below Lee Munro hurled objects, including a glass bottle, out a window and off the roof. By David McPhee April 28 2023, 11.45am Share Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5655718/lee-munro-bottle-roof-youths-aberdeen/ Copy Link Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]