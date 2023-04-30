Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the face’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the face’

Ryan Gallon, 27, threatened the woman, now his ex-partner, after police called round to check on her.

By Kathryn Wylie
Ryan Gallon was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Ryan Gallon was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A man who told his partner and mother of his child he’d punch her in the face if he was arrested had been on a “bender” after losing his job, a court has heard.

Ryan Gallon, 27, threatened the woman, now his ex-partner, after police called round to check on her when social workers reported he was drunk in their home.

After he quizzed her about what she had told officers he warned: “If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the face.”

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told Elgin Sheriff Court said the incident happened on January 18 last year at the couple’s former family home in Cullen, where they lived with their 18-month-old child.

He went on a ‘bender’ after job loss

“Prior to this incident the complainer described the relationship as having been very good but the accused had lost his job just prior to this incident,” the fiscal said.

“She describes him as going on a ‘bender’ after that.”

The court heard the night before the threats were made Gallon had been out drinking but was home for a social worker’s visit the following morning.

“The social worker asked him if he thought his recent drinking had been acceptable,” the fiscal added.

“And that annoyed him. After the social worker left she asked police to conduct a welfare check on the complainant as the accused was under the influence in their home.”

Police had no concerns when they visited as Gallon had remained upstairs, but once they left he came downstairs and “aggressively” told his partner: “If I am getting lifted you’re getting a punch in the face.”

Admitted threats on loudspeaker to police

His frightened victim packed her and her child’s belongings and left the house, pretending to go to the shops, but calling the police outside.

While she was with officers Gallon called her and she told him: “We are finished, you threatened me”.

He replied, while on loudspeaker: “I know but I would never hit you.”

That admission saw him cautioned and charged.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering threats of violence.

‘He accepts it was foolish to consume so much alcohol as he did’

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said the pair’s relationship has now ended.

“Mr Gallon accepts that following on from a period of employment he had not taken the end of that employment well,” he said.

“He had gone out the night before this incident and consumed a significant amount of alcohol and that followed on to the following day.

“He accepts it was foolish to consume so much alcohol as he did. He’s always been able to maintain employment and he’s back in that now.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald told Gallon: “I am glad to hear you are coming to an end of this phase of things. I hope I don’t see you again.”

He handed Gallon, of School Hendry Street, Portsoy, a one-year supervision order and 80 hours of unpaid work.

