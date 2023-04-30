Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the face’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who told his partner and mother of his child he’d punch her in the face if he was arrested had been on a “bender” after losing his job, a court has heard.

Ryan Gallon, 27, threatened the woman, now his ex-partner, after police called round to check on her when social workers reported he was drunk in their home.

After he quizzed her about what she had told officers he warned: “If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the face.”

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told Elgin Sheriff Court said the incident happened on January 18 last year at the couple’s former family home in Cullen, where they lived with their 18-month-old child.

He went on a ‘bender’ after job loss

“Prior to this incident the complainer described the relationship as having been very good but the accused had lost his job just prior to this incident,” the fiscal said.

“She describes him as going on a ‘bender’ after that.”

The court heard the night before the threats were made Gallon had been out drinking but was home for a social worker’s visit the following morning.

“The social worker asked him if he thought his recent drinking had been acceptable,” the fiscal added.

“And that annoyed him. After the social worker left she asked police to conduct a welfare check on the complainant as the accused was under the influence in their home.”

Police had no concerns when they visited as Gallon had remained upstairs, but once they left he came downstairs and “aggressively” told his partner: “If I am getting lifted you’re getting a punch in the face.”

Admitted threats on loudspeaker to police

His frightened victim packed her and her child’s belongings and left the house, pretending to go to the shops, but calling the police outside.

While she was with officers Gallon called her and she told him: “We are finished, you threatened me”.

He replied, while on loudspeaker: “I know but I would never hit you.”

That admission saw him cautioned and charged.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering threats of violence.

‘He accepts it was foolish to consume so much alcohol as he did’

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said the pair’s relationship has now ended.

“Mr Gallon accepts that following on from a period of employment he had not taken the end of that employment well,” he said.

“He had gone out the night before this incident and consumed a significant amount of alcohol and that followed on to the following day.

“He accepts it was foolish to consume so much alcohol as he did. He’s always been able to maintain employment and he’s back in that now.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald told Gallon: “I am glad to hear you are coming to an end of this phase of things. I hope I don’t see you again.”

He handed Gallon, of School Hendry Street, Portsoy, a one-year supervision order and 80 hours of unpaid work.

