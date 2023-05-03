Police round up from Oban reports teen drunk and abusive on Shore Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Police round up from Oban reports teen drunk and abusive on Shore Street

Weekly police report from Oban.

By Louise Glen
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Police Scotland.

A police report from Oban show officers based in the Argyll town were called to concerns for a 13-year-old who was drunk and abusive in the street.

Officers were also called to a bike that was stolen from Dalintart Drive in the town, and it was later discovered “dumped near to Atlantis Leisure centre.

Police in Oban issue a report on crimes in the area once a week.

Oban police found boy ‘intoxicated’ 

At 12.30 am on Monday May 8, at Shore Street, Oban, police were called due to welfare concerns for a 13-year-old boy who was found intoxicated.

When officers spoke to the boy he became volatile and abusive, swearing at police and towards other young people.

The youth has been charged and a referral will be made to the Early and Effective Intervention programme.

Screws removed from door

On Wednesday May 10 between 10am and 11.30am a flat in Combie Street, Oban, had two of the screws removed from the door’s external handle and the handle pulled away.

Police said it was as if someone had tried to remove it from the door.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB01010523.

Oban Police Station on Albany Street in Oban. The police station is made of grey stone and is two stories high, one police car sits outside the station's main entrance where there is a sign that says police.
Oban Police Station. Image: Googlemaps.

Oban police find man with 6.2gms of cannabis

On Thursday May 11 at 8.50am in Combie Street, Oban, officers stopped and searched a man under Misuse of Drugs Act powers.

The 27-year-old man was found to be in possession of 6.2gm of cannabis.

He was issued a Recorded Police Warning.

Bike stolen from Dalintart Drive

Between Saturday May 6 and Monday May 8, at Dalintart Drive, Oban, a black Orbea bicycle with rainbow writing was reported as being stolen from a communal porch of flats.

Police said the bike was later located after it was dumped by the Atlantis Leisure Centre.

The bike was badly damaged.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB00970523.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]