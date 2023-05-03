Police round up from Oban reports teen drunk and abusive on Shore Street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police report from Oban show officers based in the Argyll town were called to concerns for a 13-year-old who was drunk and abusive in the street.

Officers were also called to a bike that was stolen from Dalintart Drive in the town, and it was later discovered “dumped near to Atlantis Leisure centre.

Police in Oban issue a report on crimes in the area once a week.

Oban police found boy ‘intoxicated’

At 12.30 am on Monday May 8, at Shore Street, Oban, police were called due to welfare concerns for a 13-year-old boy who was found intoxicated.

When officers spoke to the boy he became volatile and abusive, swearing at police and towards other young people.

The youth has been charged and a referral will be made to the Early and Effective Intervention programme.

Screws removed from door

On Wednesday May 10 between 10am and 11.30am a flat in Combie Street, Oban, had two of the screws removed from the door’s external handle and the handle pulled away.

Police said it was as if someone had tried to remove it from the door.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB01010523.

Oban police find man with 6.2gms of cannabis

On Thursday May 11 at 8.50am in Combie Street, Oban, officers stopped and searched a man under Misuse of Drugs Act powers.

The 27-year-old man was found to be in possession of 6.2gm of cannabis.

He was issued a Recorded Police Warning.

Bike stolen from Dalintart Drive

Between Saturday May 6 and Monday May 8, at Dalintart Drive, Oban, a black Orbea bicycle with rainbow writing was reported as being stolen from a communal porch of flats.

Police said the bike was later located after it was dumped by the Atlantis Leisure Centre.

The bike was badly damaged.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB00970523.