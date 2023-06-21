Youths set about man at Highland sea-side beauty spot

A man was set upon by a group of youths at a west Highland beauty spot.

It is alleged that three young people attacked the man on the Corran Esplanade in Oban on Saturday night.

The man was punched and kicked him to the ground.

Police are appealing for witnesses after it is alleged a group of youths were seen shouting and swearing at the man prior to the incident.

A police spokesman said: “At 11.10pm on Saturday June 24, at the Corran Esplanade, Oban, a man was walking home with his partner when it is alleged a group of youths began to shout abuse at the man.

“It was then that three people followed and attacked the man, punching him to the ground and kicking him on the floor.”

He continued: “A 27-year-old man was identified, arrested and charged in connection with the offence.

“Police are seeking to identify the others involved and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03060623.”

Oban police reports

The attack on the man was one of a number of reports made to the police this week.

Firearms licensing offences

A man on Mull who passed his gun to another person was arrested by police.

A police spokesman said: “On June 19, at Aros, Isle of Mull, officers have had cause to caution and charged a 72-year-old man with section 32 of the Firearms (Amendment) Act 1997.”

Section 32 refers to transfers of firearms licences, in that they must not be made to anyone without a licence.

He continued: “It is alleged that the man loaned a rifle and ammunition to another person who did not have the requisite licence in place to control the weapon.”

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Dog attack

A woman has been charged by police after her Rottweiler dog broke free and attacked a member of the public, who then needed hospital treatment

A police spokesman said: “At 7.30pm on Friday June 16, at Breadalbane Street, Oban, a woman allegedly got out of a white van with a Rottweiler dog, which has then proceeded to break free of the woman and bite a member of the public causing injury necessitating hospital treatment.

“A man was also in the van who assisted the injured party.”

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02420623.

Vandalism

Police are looking for a person who kicked open a door on a residential home on Friday night in Oban.

A police spokesman said: “Between 7.40pm on Friday June 23, at Osborne House, George Street, Oban, a door of a residence was kicked in, causing damage.

“The person then shouted abuse at the occupants before leaving the location.

“Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03180623.”

Domestic Assault

A woman has been charged with an assault on her partner.

A police spokesman said: “In the early hours of Wednesday June 21, police received a report from a male alleging that he had just been attacked by his partner.

“As a result of inquiries made, a 23-year-old woman was arrested and interviewed with regards to this allegation.”

He added: “She was subsequently charged with two assaults under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act and released on an undertaking she would appear at court.”

Domestic abuse

On Friday night police received a report of historic domestic abuse in and around the Oban area.

A police spokesman said: “On Friday June 23, police in Oban received report from a woman alleging a history of domestic abuse from her ex-partner, with incidents spanning previous years in areas in and around Oban.

“The allegations included assault, malicious communications, threatening and abusive behaviour and vandalism.”

Following investigation, a 38-year-old man was arrested and interviewed by officers.

He was subsequently charged with three offences alleged and released on undertaking to appear in court.

Domestic assault

At 4pm on Sunday June 18, at Swarn Drive, Lochdon, Isle of Mull, police have received a report of a woman having been assaulted by a man following an argument.

Following an investigation, a 34-year-old man was arrested.

A police spokesman said: “After interview the man was charged with the offence detailed and released on undertaking to appear in court.”