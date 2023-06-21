Youths set about man at Highland sea-side beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts Oban police: Officers investigate after man claims he was shoved down stairs

Youths set about man at Highland sea-side beauty spot

27-year-old man charged with punching another man to the ground.

By Louise Glen
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Police Scotland.

A man was set upon by a group of youths at a west Highland beauty spot.

It is alleged that three young people attacked the man on the Corran Esplanade in Oban on Saturday night.

The man was punched and kicked him to the ground.

Police are appealing for witnesses after it is alleged a group of youths were seen shouting and swearing at the man prior to the incident.

A police spokesman said: “At 11.10pm on Saturday June 24, at the Corran Esplanade, Oban, a man was walking home with his partner when it is alleged a group of youths began to shout abuse at the man.

“It was then that three people followed and attacked the man, punching him to the ground and kicking him on the floor.”

He continued: “A 27-year-old man was identified, arrested and charged in connection with the offence.

“Police are seeking to identify the others involved and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03060623.”

Oban police reports

The attack on the man was one of a number of reports made to the police this week.

Firearms licensing offences

A man on Mull who passed his gun to another person was arrested by police.

A police spokesman said: “On June 19, at Aros, Isle of Mull, officers have had cause to caution and charged a 72-year-old man with section 32 of the Firearms (Amendment) Act 1997.”

Section 32 refers to transfers of firearms licences, in that they must not be made to anyone without a licence.

The person required treatment at Lorn and Islands Hospital, NHS Highland, Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

He continued: “It is alleged that the man loaned a rifle and ammunition to another person who did not have the requisite licence in place to control the weapon.”

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Dog attack

A woman has been charged by police after her Rottweiler dog broke free and attacked a member of the public, who then needed hospital treatment

A police spokesman said: “At 7.30pm on Friday June 16, at Breadalbane Street, Oban, a woman allegedly got out of a white van with a Rottweiler dog, which has then proceeded to break free of the woman and bite a member of the public causing injury necessitating hospital treatment.

“A man was also in the van who assisted the injured party.”

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02420623.

Vandalism

Police are looking for a person who kicked open a door on a residential home on Friday night in Oban.

A police spokesman said: “Between 7.40pm on Friday June 23, at Osborne House, George Street, Oban, a door of a residence was kicked in, causing damage.

“The person then shouted abuse at the occupants before leaving the location.

“Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03180623.”

Oban Police Station on Albany Street in Oban. The police station is made of grey stone and is two stories high, one police car sits outside the station's main entrance where there is a sign that says police. Oban Police Station. Image: Googlemaps.

Domestic Assault

A woman has been charged with an assault on her partner.

A police spokesman said: “In the early hours of Wednesday June 21, police received a report from a male alleging that he had just been attacked by his partner.

“As a result of inquiries made, a 23-year-old woman was arrested and interviewed with regards to this allegation.”

He added: “She was subsequently charged with two assaults under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act and released on an undertaking she would appear at court.”

Domestic abuse

On Friday night police received a report of historic domestic abuse in and around the Oban area.

A police spokesman said: “On Friday June 23, police in Oban received report from a woman alleging a history of domestic abuse from her ex-partner, with incidents spanning previous years in areas in and around Oban.

“The allegations included assault, malicious communications, threatening and abusive behaviour and vandalism.”

Following investigation, a 38-year-old man was arrested and interviewed by officers.

He was subsequently charged with three offences alleged and released on undertaking to appear in court.

Domestic assault

At 4pm on Sunday June 18, at Swarn Drive, Lochdon, Isle of Mull, police have received a report of a woman having been assaulted by a man following an argument.

Following an investigation, a 34-year-old man was arrested.

A police spokesman said: “After interview the man was charged with the offence detailed and released on undertaking to appear in court.”

