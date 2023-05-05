Man jailed for assaults on two women after he breaches court order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for assaults on two women after he breaches court order

Neil MacDonald threatened a woman with scissors and an iron and then assaulted her friend who tried to intervene.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man who threatened a woman with scissors and an iron and then assaulted a friend who tried to intervene has been jailed for four months.

Neil MacDonald walked uninvited into a house on Benula Road, Inverness, where the two women were drinking.

He tried to hit his first victim, before grabbing the household items and threatening her with them instead.

When her friend tried to stop him, she was seized by the throat and pushed against a wall.

MacDonald, 32, had previously received a community-based disposal for the assaults but found himself back before Inverness Sheriff Court for being in breach of that order.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court the incident took place in the early hours of June 27, 2020.

Man entered house uninvited

He said: “At 1.10am the accused entered the property where an altercation occurred between the accused and the witness.

“The accused grabbed the witness by the chest area and attempted to punch her.”

When the pair broke apart MacDonald grabbed a pair of scissors from the kitchen and threatened the woman with them.

He then grabbed an iron that was sitting on top of the oven and threatened the woman with that too.

When the second woman attempted to intervene she was “seized on the throat and pushed against a wall” by MacDonald, Mr Treanor said.

Accused’s ‘alcohol issues’

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for MacDonald, told the court his client had alcohol issues for which he hoped to seek treatment.

He said: “He wishes to be released to attend Osprey House to attend to his alcohol difficulties.”

But Sheriff Gary Aitken rejected this request and told MacDonald, of Benula Road, Inverness: “You were given the opportunity of a community disposal as a direct alternative to custody. You are in breach.”

He sentenced him to four months imprisonment.

