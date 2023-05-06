Man injured in midnight assault near Aberdeen’s Seaton Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 32-year-old man has been injured in an attack outside an Aberdeen park.

The man was assaulted near the Don Street entrance to Seaton Park at about midnight on Friday.

He suffered a head injury after being struck and knocked to the ground.

Police are now trawling through CCTV to track down the culprits and are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “We are carrying out inquiries which include tracing witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage to gain an understanding of the circumstances leading to the male being injured.

“I would urge anyone with any information that may assist us to come forward and ask if anyone with private CCTV covering the area also to come forward.”