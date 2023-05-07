‘Brazen’ youths snatch vapes and run from Alness shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Brazen’ youths snatch vapes and run from Alness shop

Police are currently investigating the theft from Phone Store Alness.

By Cameron Roy
The Alness Phone Store has been the scene of repeated vape thefts. Image: Google Maps.
Three masked youths have raided a Highland shop for e-cigarettes.

Mohammed Fique opened the Phone Store in Alness last August.

Since then the High Street shop has been repeatedly had its stock of vapes targeted by thieves.

In the most recent incident, three youths dressed in black and wearing masks burst into the shop and grabbed the vapes before running away.

Police attend shop and receive CCTV

Mr Fique has now handed over his CCTV footage to the police and hopes they will be able to track down the culprits.

“It is very disturbing,” he said.

“I don’t know the youths but their faces are quite visible to the outside camera and it will be very easy to trace them.”

The youths were spotted on CCTV. Image: Mohammed Fique.

Despite vapes only being a small part of the business, Mr Fique estimates the theft involved £60 to £200 worth of goods.

Incidents in the past have involved youths coming in and grabbing as many vapes as they could before leaving.

Mr Fique said: “Obviously you have lost revenue but the future prospect of this happening again is worrying”.

“I am definitely worried about my employee’s safety.

“It’s hard to know what will happen in the future.

“But when people put the masks on that is more disturbing.”

Police have confirmed they received a report of the theft and are investigating.

Vapes have been becoming more popular. Photo: Shutterstock.

Mr Fique has now put out an appeal on social media, asking fellow businesses in the area to be vigilant to the threat.

His post read: “This is a police matter, but we think the other businesses in Alness should be made aware.

“We had three youths dressed in black skinny jeans, black jackets and masks burst into the Phone Store Alness and grab stock, mainly vapes, brazenly even though we have cameras – so be vigilant shop owners.”

Rise in teenage vaping continues

Despite being illegal to sell vapes to under-18s, there has been a massive rise in vaping teenagers.

According to a 2022 YouGov study, the occasional and regular use of vapes amongst 11 to 17-year-olds has doubled in the previous year.

Many of disposable vape brands are designed with colourful packaging and flavours to appeal to youngsters.

Last month, Moray Council backed calls to ban disposable vapes altogether. 

