Four in court after heroin worth thousands found in Inverness

Three men and a woman have appeared in court after more than £4,000 of heroin was seized.

All four have now been charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs in Inverness.

Police Scotland said they were arrested after an alleged incident around 9.20pm on Wednesday in the Culloden Road area.

Heroin with an estimated street value of £4,470 was recovered.

Dean Barclay and Liam Munro, both 36, John Brown, 29, and Courtney Smith, 23, made no plea and were committed for further examination.

All four, from Inverness, were released on bail.

Acting Detective Sergeant Duncan Birse said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the supply and sale of illegal substances.

“Anyone who has information or concerns about drugs should contact Police Scotland via 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”