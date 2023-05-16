Covid cougher’s jail warning after court told of ‘abhorrent behaviour’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who repeatedly coughed in the face of a police officer claiming she would get Covid has been warned she could be sent to prison.

Courtney Smith previously admitted shouting and swearing at police in Aignish Drive, Inverness, and Burnett Road Police Station on September 8, 2020.

She also pleaded guilty to culpable and reckless conduct in the presence of a constable during the same incident and failing to appear at an earlier court hearing.

The 23-year-old, of Myrtletown Park, Westhill, had her sentencing deferred for three months for intense social work involvement.

‘Appalling offence’

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald: “Her mother had died a short time prior to these offences and she dealt with it by illicit substances and alcohol.

“It resulted in the abhorrent behaviour. But in the report, she has shown embarrassment, shame and remorse.”

Sheriff Macdonald addressed Smith in the dock: “This was an appalling offence. People can be sent to jail for that. I will place you on a structured deferred sentence but that will not be the end of the matter.

“I will get a report and if you don’t engage well, there will be a stiffer sentence.”

Smith will re-appear on August 28.