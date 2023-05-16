Covid cougher’s jail warning after court told of ‘abhorrent behaviour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Covid cougher’s jail warning after court told of ‘abhorrent behaviour’

Courtney Smith repeatedly coughed in the face of a police officer claiming she would catch the virus.

By David Love
Courtney Smith appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A woman who repeatedly coughed in the face of a police officer claiming she would get Covid has been warned she could be sent to prison.

Courtney Smith previously admitted shouting and swearing at police in Aignish Drive, Inverness, and Burnett Road Police Station on September 8, 2020.

She also pleaded guilty to culpable and reckless conduct in the presence of a constable during the same incident and failing to appear at an earlier court hearing.

The 23-year-old, of Myrtletown Park, Westhill,  had her sentencing deferred for three months for intense social work involvement.

‘Appalling offence’

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald: “Her mother had died a short time prior to these offences and she dealt with it by illicit substances and alcohol.

“It resulted in the abhorrent behaviour. But in the report, she has shown embarrassment, shame and remorse.”

Sheriff Macdonald addressed Smith in the dock: “This was an appalling offence. People can be sent to jail for that. I will place you on a structured deferred sentence but that will not be the end of the matter.

“I will get a report and if you don’t engage well, there will be a stiffer sentence.”

Smith will re-appear on August 28.

