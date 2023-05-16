Crime & Courts Serial offender jailed for cruel theft of couple’s wedding rings Moments after the housebreaking, Ricky Davidson was seen trying to sell the stolen jewellery at a local shop. By David McPhee May 16 2023, 5.00pm Share Serial offender jailed for cruel theft of couple’s wedding rings Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5735638/ricky-davidson-housebreaking-jail-wedding-rings-assault-mugging-aberdeen/ Copy Link Ricky Davidson admitted one charge of housebreaking and stealing wedding and engagement rings. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]