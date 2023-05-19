Ex-wife of domestic abuser who broke her ribs still terrified a decade on

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A violent husband who put his wife in the hospital during a campaign of abuse that lasted for a decade has finally been brought to justice.

John McGrath’s victim says she remains “terrified” of her ex-husband even though they’ve been estranged for 10 years.

The 53-year-old abused his wife over a prolonged period, with many instances stemming from his dislike of her cooking, Banff Sheriff Court was told.

His defence solicitor said McGrath has “lost everything” after the court was told his children have cut him out of their lives.

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr said that on one occasion, after a beach barbecue with friends in August 2002, McGrath repeatedly punched the woman until she fell to the ground.

That was after he accused her of implying he was controlling in front of others.

On various other occasions at their Sandend home between February 2007 and December 2010, he would berate her cooking and throw plates of food around the living room, the walls of which bore the marks of his violence.

His victim recalled him shouting at her: “This is f****** Smart Price food”.

There were multiple examples of domestic abuse

She also spoke to another time when he flung a glass of whisky near her, causing it to smash before he grabbed her by the throat as she screamed and managed to push him off.

During one similar attack, the couple’s then four-year-old child had to shout “Daddy, get off mummy” to halt the assault.

“The complainer states that she is still terrified of the accused,” the fiscal added. “She would ask that a non-harassment order be imposed for the longest time possible.”

McGrath admitted charges of domestic assault to severe injury and breach of the peace.

His defence agent Grant Dalglish said his client has had no contact with the woman for 10 years and now lives in Moray.

John McGrath ‘has lost everything’

“He is remorseful and accepts that his conduct was not appropriate,” the solicitor added. “He has lost everything. The fact that his children no longer speak to him is his matter of biggest regret.”

The court was told McGrath has had previous health diagnoses and that the latest test results were “not looking good” for him.

Mr Dalglish asked that a structured deferred sentence be imposed to see how McGrath’s health plays out and whether he will be fit for unpaid work in the future.

Sheriff Robert McDonald agreed but warned McGrath he’d be receiving more than a “slap on the wrist”.

“Although these are historic offences they are not trivial in any way of looking at it,” the sheriff said.

“I had thought the best way to deal with it was by hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

“However, Mr Dalglish has pointed out difficulties with your health and I would like to see how that plays out.

“This is not a structured deferred sentence for good behaviour and you get a slap on the wrist if you are good. There’s a substantive punishment that needs to be imposed in this case.”

McGrath, of Queen’s Own Place, Forres was ordered to return to court in September for sentencing.

