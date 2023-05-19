Highland prosecutor – and war crimes investigator – retires after 40-year career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland prosecutor – and war crimes investigator – retires after 40-year career

Roderick Urquhart has decided to hang up his gown after four decades in courtrooms all over Scotland and the islands.

By David Love
Inverness fiscal depute Roderick Urquhart has retired after a 40-year career.
One of the Highland’s most respected, experienced and knowledgeable prosecutors has decided to hang up his gown after 40 years in courts all over Scotland and the islands.

Solicitor advocate Roderick Urquhart was educated at Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon’s College and Aberdeen University.

Following an apprenticeship with an Elgin firm, he joined the Procurator Fiscal Service as a depute in Ayr in 1983 and worked in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Kilmarnock, Kirkwall and Lerwick before a short spell in private practice between 2007 and 2009.

He also investigated war crimes, working for the Crown Office alongside law enforcement officers and prosecutors in Australia, Canada and Israel.

Mr Urquhart returned to prosecuting at Tain Sheriff Court before being appointed the sole jury prosecutor in Inverness in 2013.

He remained in that role for a number of years before the justice system and its partners moved to the multi-million pound Inverness Justice Centre.

His final responsibility was dealing with the north of Scotland’s health and safety cases.

Seconded to War Crimes Enquiry

During his long career, Mr Urquhart had many high-profile prosecutions including the Naked Rambler, GM crop protesters and Greenpeace activists who had boarded an oil rig in the Cromarty Firth.

It was during his secondment to the War Crimes Enquiry that he met Russia’s then-senior assistant procurator general for the USSR, Viktor Ilyukhin.

Mr Ilyukhin then became chairman of the State Duma’s anti-corruption committee, which brought high treason charges against former Russian leaders Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Yeltsin and the present incumbent, Vladimir Putin.

Like many of Putin’s critics, Ilyukhin died in dubious circumstances.

Mr Urquhart said: “It was said he died of a heart attack. His family called an ambulance but it never came.”

Considering his future plans, Mr Urquhart said: “My immediate plan is to do nothing but in the long term, get more involved in my local community.

“I am also a keen skier and I will be walking the dog and perhaps do some research into the history of my profession. I have discovered that the first procurator fiscal was appointed as far back as 1429.”

 

