‘Please stay with me while I die’: Granny’s plea to nurse after killer grandson ‘lost it’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drunken killer who brutally murdered his own grandmother in a vicious attack at her Forres home has been jailed for life.

Scott McCulloch, 26, repeatedly punched Patricia Bitters and stamped on her as she lay bleeding.

Before she died, the 84-year-old victim opened her eyes and confirmed to a nurse that her grandson had assaulted her.

When she was asked why, she responded: “I don’t know. He lost it”.

Mrs Bitters then pleaded with the nurse: “Don’t leave me. I don’t want to die alone. Please stay with me while I die”.

A judge ordered that McCulloch must serve at least 15 years in prison before he can be considered for release on licence.

Scott McCulloch: ‘She kept on and on and on at me’

Lord Beckett told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “After drinking heavily on August 28 last year, you inflicted sustained, brutal violence – causing appalling injuries which inevitably proved fatal after some days in hospital”.

“She had given you a home and was entitled to expect your protection and support in return,” the judge added.

McCulloch, a prisoner in Inverness, admitted assaulting and murdering Mrs Bitters at her home on Oystercatcher Close, Forres.

He repeatedly punched and stamped on her head and body before she died at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on September 3.

After the attack, McCulloch told a neighbour: “She kept on and on and on at me. I told her I was going to commit suicide and she said, ‘What’s stopping you?'”

The court heard that former barmaid Mrs Bitters, who stood four feet nine inches tall and weighed about seven and a half stones, had 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Advocate depute Nicola Gilchrist told the court: “Over the years, Mrs Bitters’ health deteriorated, leading to mobility issues.

“Due to these issues, she preferred to stay within her home.

“Scott McCulloch provided care to his grandmother, assisting her with day-to-day living, shopping and medical appointments.”

The prosecutor said that, on the day of the attack, McCulloch – who has a previous conviction for assault with a bottle – visited a neighbour to mow his lawn.

He took a six-pack of cider with him and the neighbour noted that, during the work, he was becoming more difficult to understand, which he put down to his drinking.

‘I have killed my granny. I didn’t mean to do it’

At one stage, McCulloch was seen lying on a dog’s mattress at the back door and appeared to be about to fall asleep.

He was asked to leave and a friend helped him to his feet and walked him back to the home he shared with his grandmother.

Later that evening, another neighbour heard a disturbance coming from Mrs Bitters’ bungalow.

She heard a male shouting aggressively and a woman screaming: “Help, help, stop, stop, no,” – before the female fell silent.

Wendy Heron alerted members of her family and they went to the scene, where her husband Michael found McCulloch on the pavement outside his grandmother’s home.

McCulloch told him: “I have killed my granny. I have killed my granny. I didn’t mean to do it”.

Emergency services were contacted.

Patricia Bitters ‘had blood coming from her nose, mouth and ear’

Mr Heron went into the house and asked McCulloch where his grandmother was.

He pointed to the living room and said: “She’s in there”.

Then he covered his eyes and said: “I canna look”.

The advocate depute said Mr Heron found the stricken woman unmoving and with blood coming from her mouth.

His wife, who is a trained nurse, went to the aid of the pensioner.

“Wendy Heron established Patricia Bitters was breathing, although her eyes remained closed and she had blood coming from her nose, mouth and ear,” the prosecutor said.

The attack victim opened her eyes and was able to confirm that she was assaulted by her grandson.

When she was asked why, she responded: “I don’t know. He lost it”.

Mrs Bitters pleaded with the nurse: “Don’t leave me. I don’t want to die alone. Please stay with me while I die”.

The attack victim was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died after suffering blunt force head and neck injuries that led to haemorrhaging.

Her ribs were also fractured ribs.

McCulloch told Mr Heron that he was the carer for his grandmother and had been doing it for two years but was not receiving help.

He phoned his mother and said he was at his granny’s and she said her mother would be in bed by now.

But he told her: “No, she’s lying on the living room floor covered in blood”.

He said he “killed her,” the court heard.

‘I hope Granny makes it’

When police arrived at the scene, they noted that Scott McCulloch smelled of alcohol and was heavily intoxicated.

He was staggering about slurring his words.

McCulloch told officers that he did not understand what was going on and had no idea why they were present.

A blood test carried out on McCulloch 12 hours after he was arrested found he was almost three times the drink-driving limit.

Before Mrs Bitters died, he wrote a letter to his mother from prison: “Can you send some money in so I can get some juice and food?

“I hope Granny makes it. I am going to get help in here.”

Defence counsel Donald Findlay KC said that his client was “profoundly sorry”.

Mr Findlay added: “He finds it difficult to come to terms with why this has happened, but has to accept it has.

“He looked after his grandmother. They had their differences but there does not seem to have been any simmering malice or resentment.”

‘Patricia’s family have been left absolutely devastated’

Commenting after the conclusion of the court case, Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson – the senior investigating officer – thanked vital witnesses for their help.

“This was a brutal and sustained attack on a woman who should have been safe in her own home,” he said.

“Patricia’s family have been left absolutely devastated and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“While this conviction can’t change what happened, I hope the outcome brings them at least a degree of closure.

The Det Insp added: “I would like to thank those who came forward with vital pieces of information that assisted with our inquiry.

“Violence like this has no place in our society and will continue to work closely with our partners to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Procurator Fiscal David Green, who leads homicide prosecutions for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said McCulloch had let down Mrs Bitters.

“Scott McCulloch subjected his elderly grandmother to an appallingly violent assault,” Mr Green said, adding: “He murdered a woman who trusted him and relied upon him for her care.

“His actions have had a devastating effect on the family. Our thoughts are with the relatives of Mrs Bitters as they try to come to terms with their loss.”

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.