Inverness kitchen fitter jailed for running £500,000 cannabis operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness kitchen fitter jailed for running £500,000 cannabis operation

A judge told Serafin Gaik, 31, that illicit drugs wreck lives and blight communities as she jailed him at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By Dave Finlay
Inverness drug gang members Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski and Logan MacLeod.
Inverness drug gang members Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski and Logan MacLeod.

A businessman was jailed for five years today after a police surveillance operation recovered drugs worth more than £500,000 on the streets.

A judge told Serafin Gaik, 31, that illicit drugs wreck lives and blight communities as she jailed him for his role in the cannabis supply operation.

Lady Poole jailed Gaik’s co-accused Logan MacLeod for 27 months and Pawel Chmielewski for two years when the trio appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The judge told them: “In 2020 and 2021 the police carried out an investigation into the supply of drugs in Inverness.”

During the anti-drugs operation, codenamed Operation Bearskin, more than 30 kilos of Class B cannabis were recovered.

Gaik, who had a kitchen and bathroom fitting business and traded in cars, had denied being concerned in the supply of the drug, but was found guilty of committing the offence between August 26 in 2020 and August 19 the following year after a trial.

Chmielewski, 34, of St Fergus Drive, Inverness, admitted that he was concerned in the supply of cannabis on January 14 in 2021 at a layby off the A9 road at Moy, south of the Highland city, and elsewhere.

‘I just transport it’

MacLeod, 21, of Suilven Way, Inverness, admitted that he was concerned in the supply of the Class B drug at addresses in Inverness between November 24 in 2020 and January 22 in 2021.

During the anti-drug trafficking operation officers took part in months-long surveillance of potential targets.

Lorry driver Chmielewski was stopped by police and found to have 10kg of herbal cannabis in vacuum bags in the cab of his HGV. He told officers: “What can I say. I just transport it.”

Gaik was discovered to be involved in facilitating and directing others in the drug supply operation. Cash was recovered under the seat of a vehicle linked to him and he went to a car park where MacLeod also attended before the latter was stopped with two kilos of cannabis in a bag.

During the operation, police forced open a locked shed at an address in Inverness and were met with “an overwhelming smell of cannabis”.

Boxes, bags and a suitcase containing quantities of the drug were found, along with “tick lists” recording drug transactions.

‘A family man with a strong work ethic’

High-purity cocaine worth nearly £30,000 was also discovered during searches.

Lady Poole told the trio that they had been convicted of a serious offence and drugs were a source of misery.

The court heard that Gaik, formerly of Academy Street, in Inverness, continued to maintain his innocence.

Defence counsel Frances Connor, for Gaik, said of the first offender: “He is a family man with a strong work ethic.”

“He tells me it is his intention to get back to his family as soon as possible and to restart his kitchen and bathroom business to support his young family.”

Lorenzo Alonzi, counsel for MacLeod, said he had moved away from using the drug and has the prospect of employment as he urged the court to deal with him through a non-custodial sentence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks