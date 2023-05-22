Robbery at Stornoway’s Toy World as a man in a Balaclava makes off with £40

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shop staff in Toy World in Stornoway were, this morning, threatened by a man wearing a balaclava.

The man entered the Toy World shop in the Isle of Lewis town at 9.30am and is said to have told staff to hand over money.

It is understood he made off with £40 from the Perceval Road shop.

No one was injured during the incident.

Shop staff were said to be doing “ok” after their ordeal – but asked for all questions about the incident to be put to the island’s police.

Toy World in Stornoway does not open on a Sunday

After the man left the shop, islanders are said to have spotted a man in a balaclava at various locations throughout the town.

They posted the man’s whereabouts on social media threads.

Toy World, Nursery World and Bikes of Stornoway does not open on a Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Monday May 22 officers were called to a report of a robbery at a shop on Perceval Road, Stornoway.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

Is crime on the rise in the islands?

While crime in the Western Isles remains low, at on average 200 crimes per 10,000 people, it has been on the rise in recent years.

A report in 2021 showed that crime had jumped up by 31%.

The increase in the Outer Hebrides between 2019-20 and 2020-21 was at the time, the largest in Scotland – although the percentage was said to be more sensitive to fluctuations due to the islands’ smaller population.

In October 2022, police on the islands issued an appeal after man broke into convenience store in Stornoway. The front door to the shop was damaged in the incident.

At the time of the incident, officers confirmed that while someone had been acting suspiciously, nothing had actually been taken from the shop at Bayhead.