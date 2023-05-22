Robbery at Stornoway’s Toy World as a man in a Balaclava makes off with £40

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbery at Stornoway’s Toy World as a man in a Balaclava makes off with £40

Shop staff were said to be 'ok' following the incident this morning.

By Louise Glen
Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis. plenty of colourful houses, with fishing boats in the water in the foreground. This is the main town in the Western Isles.
The robbery took place in Stornoway. Image: Supplied.

Shop staff in Toy World in Stornoway were, this morning, threatened by a man wearing a balaclava.

The man entered the Toy World shop in the Isle of Lewis town at 9.30am and is said to have told staff to hand over money.

It is understood he made off with £40 from the Perceval Road shop.

No one was injured during the incident.

Shop staff were said to be doing “ok” after their ordeal – but asked for all questions about the incident to be put to the island’s police.

Toy World in Stornoway does not open on a Sunday

After the man left the shop, islanders are said to have spotted a man in a balaclava at various locations throughout the town.

They posted the man’s whereabouts on social media threads.

Toy World, Nursery World and Bikes of Stornoway does not open on a Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Monday May 22 officers were called to a report of a robbery at a shop on Perceval Road, Stornoway.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

Is crime on the rise in the islands?

While crime in the Western Isles remains low, at on average 200 crimes per 10,000 people, it has been on the rise in recent years.

A report in 2021 showed that crime had jumped up by 31%.

The increase in the Outer Hebrides between 2019-20 and 2020-21 was at the time, the largest in Scotland – although the percentage was said to be more sensitive to fluctuations due to the islands’ smaller population.

In October 2022, police on the islands issued an appeal after man broke into convenience store in Stornoway. The front door to the shop was damaged in the incident.

At the time of the incident, officers confirmed that while someone had been acting suspiciously, nothing had actually been taken from the shop at Bayhead.

 

