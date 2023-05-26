Crime & Courts Aberdeen man who tried to import Glock handgun from USA jailed for 37 months Lord Richardson told first offender Robin Baxter that such weapons were used to kill, maim and terrorise and he had been "at the very least shamefully reckless". By Dave Finlay May 26 2023, 11.47am Share Aberdeen man who tried to import Glock handgun from USA jailed for 37 months Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5773762/aberdeen-man-who-tried-to-import-handgun-jailed-for-37-months/ Copy Link Robin Baxter was caught by the authorities when he tried to import a Glock handgun [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]