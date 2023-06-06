Crime & Courts Police abandoned chase after dangerous drug-driver hit 100mph Scot Murray was driving a friend's car when he spotted police on the B993 Inverurie to Kemnay road. By Danny McKay June 6 2023, 5.00pm Share Police abandoned chase after dangerous drug-driver hit 100mph Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5810227/mans-terrifying-100mph-driving-forced-police-to-abandon-chase/ Copy Link Scot Murray. Image: Facebook [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]