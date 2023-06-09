Crime & Courts Motorcyclist and passenger thrown onto opposite carriageway of A9 Retired motor mechanic Ralph Bird had "momentary loss of concentration" and hit the rear of the car in front. By David Love June 9 2023, 5.00pm Share Motorcyclist and passenger thrown onto opposite carriageway of A9 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5825500/motorcyclist-and-passenger-thrown-onto-opposite-carriageway-of-a9/ Copy Link The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]