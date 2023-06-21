Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath

Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine. His defence solicitor later said: "He's disgusted at having disappointed his family".

By Danny McKay
Ciaran Hunter was linked with heroin and cocaine discovered in the Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen.
Ciaran Hunter was linked with heroin and cocaine discovered in the Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps

A Merseyside man who handled loads of drugs that were found stashed in a glass jar and hidden near a public footpath has been jailed.

Police found Ciaran Hunter’s DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via a car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen.

The drugs – worth more than £11,000 altogether – were concealed in the jar, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

In September 2021, police received intelligence that Liverpudlian males were storing drugs in the area.

Officers then attended the scene at 10am on September 28 and carried out a search.

‘1,153 plastic packages were recovered from the glass jar’

Fiscal depute David Ballock said: “They recovered a glass jar containing 28 individual packages. Each of these packages contained a large quantity of wraps.

“In total, 1,153 plastic packages were recovered from the glass jar.”

Cocaine worth up to £6,320 and heroin valued up to £5,210 was seized.

DNA samples were taken from various wraps, and Hunter’s DNA was detected on six different ones containing both heroin and cocaine.

His DNA was also discovered on outer and inner knots and on the surfaces of packages.

Hunter, 29, of Huyton Church Road, Huyton, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

‘He’s disgusted at having disappointed his family’

Defence agent Lynn Bentley told the court that her client had made various changes to his lifestyle since his offending.

“He has rid himself of a cocaine problem with the support of his family. He explained he was in debt to the person who supplied him with cocaine,” she explained.

The solicitor said he was invited to package the drugs as a way of paying off his debt.

She added: “He’s simply handed the packaged items back. He had no idea where they were going but he accepts it was obvious to him it was for onward supply.

“He’s disgusted at having disappointed his family.”

Sheriff Philip Mann jailed Hunter for 27 months.

